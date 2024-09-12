Floods in Nigeria leave 30 dead and 400,000 displaced

In Maiduguri, September 10, after the Alau dam burst. Joshua Olatunji / AP

Floods caused by a dam burst following torrential rains have left 30 people dead and more than 400,000 displaced in Maiduguri, in northeastern Nigeria, emergency services announced on Wednesday, September 11, with the death toll feared to rise.

Thousands of homes were submerged on Tuesday after the Alau Dam on the Ngadda River, 20 kilometres south of Maiduguri, burst. The rains that caused the disaster have stopped, but “More than 400,000 people have been displaced” and at least « 30 corps » have been found, Ezekiel Manzo, spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told Agence France-Presse.

The capital of Borno state, the epicentre of a jihadist insurgency that has lasted more than 14 years, is the scene of one of the worst floods in the last 30 years, according to the UN refugee agency in Nigeria.

According to Zubaida Umar, NEMA’s director general, the city is devastated « 40 % environ ». “We are still rescuing people and ultimately there could be a million displaced people”she warned on BBC Hausa television channel.

Towards a worsening of food insecurity

According to Mme Umar, NEMA has deployed teams with canoes to rescue residents trapped by the waters, tankers to meet the need for drinking water as well as mobile clinics and doctors to attend to the displaced.

“We decided to allocate 10,000 naira (around 5.50 euros) to each of the heads of household, men and women. Then we will distribute food and non-food items to everyone.”said Babagana Umara Zulum, governor of Borno State, who visited one of the displaced persons camps set up by NEMA on Wednesday. “Now we have to rebuild and strengthen the dam, and increase its capacity.”he added.

On Tuesday, Vice President Kashim Shettima, originally from Maiduguri, visited the site. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu presented his “condolences” to “families who have lost their livelihoods”.

Since the start of the rainy season in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, floods have killed 229 people and displaced 380,000, according to NEMA. Nearly 108,000 hectares of farmland have also been affected, raising fears of worsening food insecurity. In 2022, floods of unprecedented severity in ten years had left more than 500 dead and 1.4 million displaced.

