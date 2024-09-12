Former CIA agent sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying for China

A former agent of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the main intelligence agency of the United States, was sentenced on Wednesday, September 11, to ten years in prison for spying for China, announced the American Department of Justice.

To avoid facing life in prison, Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 71, pleaded guilty in May to “conspiracy to collect and deliver information relating to national defense” to China.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma was born in Hong Kong, moved to Honolulu in 1968, and became a U.S. citizen in 1975. He worked for the CIA from 1982 to 1989, as did his brother from 1967 to 1983. According to court documents, he was approached by Chinese intelligence in 2001 and asked to arrange a meeting with his deceased relative. At a meeting at a Hong Kong hotel, they handed over classified information in exchange for $50,000 in cash, the sources said.

Read also | Former CIA agent prosecuted for spying for China Add to your selections

“Let this serve as a message”

In 2003, Alexander Yuk Ching Ma applied for a job as a translator at the FBI office in Hawaii, where he was then living. The FBI, “aware of Mr Ma’s links to Chinese intelligence”nevertheless hired him to monitor his activities and had him work part-time from August 2004 to October 2012, the department said. Over the course of several years, he regularly copied, photographed and stole classified documents, prosecutors said. He took them on trips to China, returning with thousands of dollars in cash and expensive gifts.

The spy was arrested in August 2020 after admitting to an undercover FBI agent that he helped pass confidential information to Chinese security services, the Justice Department said in a statement.

“Let this serve as a message to anyone considering doing the same,” said Steven Merrill, FBI special agent in Honolulu. “No matter how long it takes or how much time passes, you will be brought to justice.”

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma’s brother was never prosecuted. He suffered from debilitating symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and has since died, according to court documents.