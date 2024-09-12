Former editorial director of “L’Equipe” faces “outpouring of hatred” from a digital “army”

Jérôme Cazadieu, then editorial director of “L’Equipe” and “France Football”, during a press conference to present the Ballon d’Or trophy, in Paris, on September 19, 2019. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

“These are mafia methods.” On July 11, before the investigating judge Vincent Lemonier, the former editorial director of the newspaper The team (2015-2023) Jérôme Cazadieu does not mince his words about these fake accounts, on the social network X, created and run by a communications agency, from 2018 and 2020, at the request of the management of Paris-Saint-Germain, as part of an online slander campaign.

Victim of a “cyberbullying campaign” dedicated to it ” go out ” and the “to denigrate”, from fall 2018 « au Covid », In 2020, Mr. Cazadieu decided, unlike his former newspaper, to constitute himself as a civil party in the judicial investigation opened in September 2022 by the Paris prosecutor’s office into the dirty tricks surrounding PSG and its president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, known as “NAK”.

Commercial subsidiary framework of the Professional Football League since September 2023Mr. Cazadieu mentioned, before the investigating judge – according to the judicial elements of which The World has become aware of – what he believes he has endured: this “outpouring of hate”insults, “attacks”, « montages », « menaces » on « (son) physical integrity », ” on (at) writing », « on (ses) children “.

According to him, this is the origin of this “infernal machine”, “rise against (him) »of “this psychological warfare” ? Jean-Martial Ribes, former communications director of PSG (2017-2022) and trusted man of NAK, indicted in this case among others for “corruption”, “influence peddling” and “online moral harassment”.

“He threatened us”

As Mediapart revealed in October 2022, this “digital army” was founded by a subsidiary of the communications agency Digital Big Brother (DBB). The latter had created a fake account, Paname Squad, in order to spread opinions and directly attack several media outlets (such as Mediapart et The team) as well as players such as Parisian star Kylian Mbappé.

DBB had been mandated by the club management in 2018, and a ” purchase order ” with the company, “necessary to bill the club”had been signed by “five, six club managers”including Mr. Ribes, recognized the former “dircom” of PSG in police custody.

Contacted, Mr. Ribes’ lawyer, Romain Vanni, did not wish to comment on this aspect, his client “reserving his first explanations for the investigating judge.” As for Mr. Cazadieu, he did not respond. His lawyer, Stéphanie Zaks, confirmed that her client did not wish to make any comment.

