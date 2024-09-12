Four films, including “The Count of Monte Cristo”, shortlisted to represent France at the Oscars

The Count of Monte Cristo, Emilia Perez, All We Imagine as Light et Mercy are the four films pre-selected to represent France at the Oscars in March 2025, the National Center for Cinema (CNC) announced on Wednesday, September 11.

The committee responsible for this selection must meet again on September 18 to conduct hearings at the end of which it will appoint “the film that will represent France in the race for the Oscar for best international film 2025”he said in a press release.

The Count of Monte Cristoby Alexandre de La Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte, still in theaters after eleven weeks of operation, is one of the biggest successes of the year in France. The adaptation of the novel by Alexandre Dumas, with Pierre Niney in the role of Edmond Dantès, has exceeded eight million admissions, according to CBO Box-Office data published Wednesday.

Emilia Perezthe musical comedy by Jacques Audiard, won the Jury Prize at the last Cannes Film Festival and earned the collective Best Actress award to Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and the transgender lead actress Karla Sofia Gascon.

In "Emilia Perez," Jacques Audiard films a transgender thug in the Mexican cartel milieu

« All We Imagine as Light », Grand Prix à Cannes

The CNC commission also retained All We Imagine as Lightby the young Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia, a social and feminist chronicle which received the Grand Prix at Cannes, and whose production is notably French. The rural thriller Mercywith Catherine Frot and Félix Kysyl, is Alain Guiraudie’s seventh feature film.

For the 2024 edition, France, which had proposed The Passion of Dodin Bouffantby Tran Anh Hung, to the detriment in particular ofAnatomy of a fallhad not been selected in the category of best foreign film by the Academy of Oscars.

The Palme d’Or of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival had, however, been nominated in the category “best film” by the Academy and won the statuette for best original screenplay. Its co-producer is now part of the selection committee composed of eleven film professionals with equal numbers of women and men and chaired by Charles Tesson, former general delegate of Critics’ Week in Cannes.

"The Count of Monte Cristo", a large, bold fresco by Pierre Niney