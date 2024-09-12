Hurricane Francine heads toward Louisiana

In preparation for Tropical Storm Francine, in Morgan City, Louisiana, on September 10, 2024. MARCO BELLO / REUTERS

Storm Francine, which is expected to become a hurricane late Tuesday, September 10, is heading toward Louisiana and could cause dangerous flooding there as early as Wednesday, U.S. authorities have warned.

Currently located in the western Gulf of Mexico, the storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane. It could bring up to 30 centimeters of rain in some places in this southern US state, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

This could lead to flash floods, including in the New Orleans area, which was devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Residents in the city were stocking up on water and fuel on Tuesday, according to local television images.

Evacuation orders in many localities

Coastal flooding could reach up to three meters above ground level, NHC director Michael Brennan warned Tuesday. The coasts of Texas and Mississippi will also be affected, but to a lesser extent.

“Francine will move quite quickly”Brennan said, adding that heavy rains were already affecting parts of Louisiana Tuesday. The state has asked President Joe Biden to approve a state of emergency declaration, according to Gov. Jeff Landry. Many communities have been issued evacuation orders. “You’ll probably want to be safe by tonight.”called Michael Brennan, advising residents to, for example, cover their windows.

The hurricane season in the North Atlantic runs from early June to late November. This season has already been marked by three hurricanes, including Beryl and Debby, which have caused several dozen deaths.

