“I will never compose in the same way again”

Victor Le Masne, musician and composer of the opening music for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in his studio in Paris on August 25, 2024. TOM NOUVIAN/AP

The great organizer of the music that has continued to punctuate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, arranger and composer Victor Le Masne, 42, looks back on the success and impact of this summer soundtrack which features, Paradethe official anthem of the event, which will be put online on the platforms on Friday, September 13.

With “Parade,” do you feel like you’ve composed your first hit?

Oui (laughs) ! I have already had success composing for artists like Juliette Armanet, Justice, or with my own group, Housse de Racket, but it was not comparable to the reception received by Parade. This piece has become something that has surpassed me. Its strength is to be associated with emotions, sensations that are now part of the collective memory.

What was the genesis of this piece?

It was born in February 2023, at the very beginning of my work composing for these Games. I didn’t start by thinking that it was going to be the Olympic anthem. I had talked a lot with Tony Estanguet (President of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee) on the emotions of an athlete before, during and after a competition. I was carried by a sports narrative. The first notes came on the piano. I liked the idea of ​​a simple melody, not simplistic, but recognizable, singable, which could unite. By changing the chords, the rhythm, the orchestral color, while repeating the same melody, I felt that I could illustrate the different emotions of sport and of the supporter. By starting with a symphonic beginning, then evolving with a crescendo and an acceleration, I wanted to signify that the Games were arriving in France and in our lives. The pop and electronic part, more danceable, synonymous with jubilation, could be taken up in chorus.

Had you studied, in advance, the relationship that the pop repertoire could have with sport?

I am a sports fan and also a fan of big concerts, those of Queen, Michael Jackson, Johnny Hallyday… They have in common the public and the stadiums. I thought a lot, in an almost analytical way, « solfeggio »to try to understand what could unite musically and transform into an anthem. I had also been very marked, in my childhood, by the title Barcelona (1987)by Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballé, which served as the anthem for the opening ceremony of the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

You were musical director, programmer, arranger, composer… Which of these roles was the most rewarding?

