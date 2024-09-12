In Argentina, Parliament gives President Milei a victory on the pension issue

A protester faces riot police during a demonstration in front of the Argentine Congress, in Buenos Aires, on September 11, 2024. Luis Robayo / AFP

Argentine President Javier Milei scored a point on Wednesday, September 11, on the subject of pensions, while a demonstration outside against his ultra-liberal policies gave rise to clashes.

The Chamber of Deputies, by a comfortable margin, did not invalidate the presidential veto placed ten days ago on a law adopted by the Senate, which provided for a recovery of pensions severely affected during the first months of Milei’s management by devaluation and budgetary austerity.

The text provided for a catch-up of 8.1% – the minimum pension in Argentina is 225,454 pesos, or about 210 euros – and this independently of the future pension system, which will now be indexed to inflation. Mr. Milei had virulently opposed this boost, accusing the senators of irresponsibility that will be paid for in growth points.

Drastic austerity policy

Since December 2023, the president has been implementing a drastic austerity policy which has resulted in several monthly budget balances, unprecedented for fifteen years in Argentina, but also in a strong recession (-3.5% forecast at the end of 2024).

To be invalidated, the presidential veto would have required two-thirds of each House to vote against. Among the deputies, Mr. Milei – whose small libertarian party is very much in the minority – managed to rally elected representatives from the moderate opposition (center and center-right), to exceed the required third, and his veto prevailed.

In a message on his X account, he congratulated the rallied deputies, “heroes who put a stop to the budgetary degenerates who tried to destroy the budgetary balance that the Argentines had worked so hard to achieve”.

“We can’t spend what we don’t have”launched during the debate the deputy Juliana Santillan of the presidential party, repeating one of the favorite slogans of the head of state: “There is no money!” (“There is no money!”).

“We are debating 15,000 pesos, or a dozen empanadas, for each pension!”on the other hand, the radical Rodrigo de Loredo (opposition, centrist) was indignant, in favour of catching up for pensioners who have suffered “a violent adjustment”.

Tear gas and plastic bullets

Outside the parliament, security forces, deployed in large numbers, had prepared for a massive and risky demonstration, called by unions and social movements close to the Peronist opposition or the radical left. In April, hundreds of thousands of people mobilized to defend the public university, forcing the government to partially backtrack on funding.

On Wednesday, while the mobilization was less strong than expected, sporadic clashes took place in the late afternoon with small groups of demonstrators, and the police used tear gas and plastic bullets, noted the Agence France-Presse (AFP). The demonstration was finally dispersed. Several media reported twelve injuries, including three hospitalized according to the newspaper The Nationfigures not confirmed early this evening by an official source. Three people were arrested for rebellion, a source at the security ministry confirmed to AFP.

After nine months in government and against a backdrop of decelerating inflation (between 4% and 5% monthly for the past four months), Mr Milei maintains a positive image in the polls, hovering around 50%. He was elected in December 2023 with 55% of the vote. The government hopes to reduce inflation, contained at less than 130% this year, compared to 211% in 2023.