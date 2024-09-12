In East Timor, the jubilation of a young Catholic country to welcome Pope Francis

Worshippers attend mass led by Pope Francis at the Tasitolu esplanade in Dili, East Timor, September 10, 2024. YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AP

With 1.3 million souls, East Timor is a very small country. But when half the population is gathered on a few hectares, it is no less impressive.

On Tuesday, September 10, about 600,000 people, according to local authorities, said « Amen » in unison, to Pope Francis who came to celebrate a historic mass in this young democracy where 97% of the inhabitants declare themselves Catholic.

Facing the Argentine pope, a sea of ​​yellow and white umbrellas, the colours of the Vatican, protected the crowd dressed in T-shirts bearing his image from the blazing sun. Some had arrived during the night to be in the front row. Gathered in an open area in Tasitolu, a seaside town west of Dili, the capital, the Timorese were able to devote themselves fully to the pontiff’s visit: the state had declared three public holidays for the occasion.

On the road leading to the gathering, every shop and business has its own billboard celebrating the arrival of the head of the Catholic Church, while a sea of ​​people heads towards the scene. “I’m delighted, really happy,” says Federico, 34, with large iridescent sunglasses over his eyes. “Everyone is excited: this is the first time the Pope has come to East Timor”says the young man. In law, he is right: when John Paul II presided over a mass at the same place in 1989East Timor was still an Indonesian province. The pope’s visit was a message of hope for an oppressed people, and a way to put pressure on Indonesia, which had invaded the territory after the withdrawal of the Portuguese colonizer in 1975.

Today, it is seen as recognition for a state that only gained official independence in 2002, three years after the departure of Indonesian troops, who left a country in ruins.

On Monday, the Pope also called on the country to continue on the path of reconciliation: “I would particularly like to recall and commend your diligent efforts to achieve full reconciliation with your brothers in Indonesia, an attitude which found its first and purest source in the teachings of the Gospel.” For such a recent conflict, relations with Jakarta are indeed peaceful: many Timorese study or work in Indonesia and, on Tuesday, groups of Catholics came from Indonesian Timor, the western half of the island, to attend the mass.

“The younger generations no longer know history”

