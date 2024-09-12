In Jordan, the Islamic Action Front in the lead after the legislative elections

Counting votes at a polling station in Amman on September 10, 2024. JEHAD SHELBAK / REUTERS

The Islamic Action Front (IAF), the main component of the Jordanian opposition, came out ahead of all other parties in the legislative elections, but the majority went, as usual, to representatives of tribes, businessmen or former military personnel loyal to the monarchy, according to the provisional results announced on Wednesday, September 11, by the electoral commission, the day after a vote marked by a high abstention rate.

The ISF, which is close to the Muslim Brotherhood, won 31 of the 41 seats reserved for political parties in a limited parliament of 138, 27 of which will be occupied by women. The Islamists had only 10 seats out of 130 in the outgoing parliament and 16 in the previous one, which came out of the 2016 legislative elections. They had obtained their best result in the 1989 legislative elections, with 22 seats out of 80.

The ISP result illustrates “the Jordanian state’s commitment to political pluralism (…) and the participation of its citizens in decision-making”, said the chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission, Moussa Al-Maaytah, at a press conference.

Oraib Rantawi, director of the Al-Quds Center for Political Studies in Amman, said he was surprised by the“magnitude” of the result obtained by the Islamists. “The votes collected are close to half a million, an unprecedented figure for the Islamist movement”he told Agence France-Presse (AFP), while the country has 11.5 million inhabitants.

The weight of war in the Gaza Strip

The war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas weighed, according to him, on the result of the legislative elections. Nearly half of the Jordanian population is of Palestinian origin. Demonstrations in favor of the cancellation of the peace treaty with Israel have been taking place regularly since the beginning of hostilities.

“We welcome these results and the trust that the Jordanian people have placed in us. These elections mark an important step towards the development of our political system.”said Wael al-Saqa, secretary general of the ISF, who vowed to spare no effort in supporting Gazans and the Palestinian cause. Two days before the legislative elections, a Jordanian killed three Israeli security guards at a border crossing with the West Bank.

The kingdom is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the war sparked by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 has entered its 12th month.

Neighbouring Israel and the occupied West Bank, Jordan has seen a decline in tourism since the start of the war, a sector that accounts for about 14% of its gross domestic product (GDP). About 1.6 million of the 5.1 million registered voters took part in the vote, according to the electoral commission.

These are the first elections since the adoption in January 2022 of a law that increased the number of seats in parliament from 130 to 138, raised the quota for women from 15 to 18 and lowered the minimum age for candidates. The Jordanian parliament is bicameral. In addition to the 138 deputies, it has 69 senators appointed by the monarch. The assembly can withdraw its confidence in the government, approve and promulgate laws.