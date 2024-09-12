In Mali, TV5 Monde broadcasting suspended for three months by the junta

The ruling junta in Mali has suspended broadcasting of the French-language channel TV5 Monde for three months, which it says has failed “balance” in the processing of information, according to a decision of which the Agence France-Presse (AFP) became aware on Wednesday, September 11.

The High Authority for Communication (HAC) criticises him for having reported, in his newspaper Afrique, widely followed in Mali, the death of at least fifteen civilians in drone raids in Tinzaouatène, in the North, without reporting the version of the Malian army.

The chain “regrets this situation and in particular not having been contacted by the HAC and not having been able to provide explanations in light of the facts with which it is accused”she responded in a statement. She also said that at the time the information was broadcast on her channel, the Malian army had not yet given its version of the facts, despite her requests. The army’s version was communicated by the channel in a brief dated August 26.

The colonels who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in 2020 broke with France and its European partners two years later, to turn militarily and politically towards Moscow.

Read also the analysis | Article reserved for our subscribers In Mali, democracy postponed indefinitely Add to your selections

TV5 Monde, official operator of the OIF

Since then, France 24 and Radio France Internationale (RFI), which are widely followed in Mali, have been deprived of airtime. France 2 had also been suspended in early 2024, before LCI will not experience the same fate at the end of AugustCorrespondents from a number of foreign media outlets have been forced to leave or remain silent.

Domestically, the junta also banned media outlets from covering political party activities in April, sparking strong reactions abroad and widespread commentary on social media, although the opposition has largely been silenced. In Mali’s neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger, military forces also seized power by force in 2022 and 2023, and have also taken measures against the foreign press.

The TV5 Monde channel, whose mission is to promote French-speaking culture and creativity in all its forms, is the official operator of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF). Its capital is shared by French (including France Télévisions), Belgian, Swiss, Canadian and Quebec public audiovisual companies.

Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers In the Sahel, northern rebels join forces against southern putschists Add to your selections