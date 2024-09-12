In the United States, falling inflation and weak job creation pave the way for a rate cut

At a Walmart supermarket in Secaucus, New Jersey on July 11, 2024. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP

The way is definitely clear for a cut in the key rates of the American Federal Reserve (Fed). Annual inflation fell to 2.5% in August, according to figures published by the Ministry of Labor on Wednesday, September 11. This is its lowest level since February 2021. “Today’s report shows that we are turning the page on inflation”rejoiced Lael Brainard, economic adviser to President Joe Biden, while the increase in prices had reached a maximum of 9.1% in June 2022. Excluding energy and food, the increase remains at 3.2%, a figure a little less good than expected. This, because of housing prices – rental and purchase –, still high after the post-Covid-19 surge in prices and that of mortgage loans.

Month by month, the trend is similar, with a general increase in prices of 0.2 points. This very correct figure must be mirrored with those of employment, the mission of the Fed being twofold: to ensure price stability and to promote full employment. However, the employment market is cooling rapidly. Thus, in August, the country created only 142,000 jobs, after a bad month of July (89,000). Conclusion: it is time to loosen the grip on the national economy.

Markets are debating whether the Fed will cut rates, currently set above 5.25%—the lowest since 2006—by a quarter or half a percentage point when its policy-making committee meets on Wednesday. There are many arguments in favor of a measured quarter-point cut: First, the decline in inflation remains fragile; second, cutting by half a percentage point could panic markets—signifying that a recession is looming and the Fed is one step behind—and could deepen economic gloom, a move the Fed has made a point of being predictable for years.

Mixed signals

Moreover, this is the institution’s last meeting before the November presidential election, and its chairman, Jerome Powell, must absolutely not be suspected of pursuing partisan politics. Donald Trump has accused him in recent months of wanting to lower rates in order to help the Democrats and has explained that he wanted, if he returned to the White House, to have his say on setting monetary policy. Slowness and serenity are the price of independence, which should lead the Fed to favor a cautious move. “A fifty basis point reduction is probably no longer on the agenda”writes Christophe Boucher, investment director at ABN Amro.

