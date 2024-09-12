Kylian Mbappé rejects mediation suggested by PSG in his dispute with his former employer

Kylian Mbappé during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Toulouse, on May 12, 2024, at the Parc des Princes, in Paris. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The standoff continues between Kylian Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Representatives of Real Madrid star and his former employer were brought together on Wednesday, September 11, by the legal committee of the Professional Football League (LFP), seized by the player who is claiming a sum of nearly 55 million euros gross from PSG, as The World revealed it on August 20.

An amount that includes the last third of a signing bonus (36 million euros gross) that the striker was supposed to receive in February, the last three months of salary provided for in his contract (April, May, June), as well as a “ethical bonus” over the same period. “These requested sums resulted from the employment contract registered and approved by the LFP for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons”recalls, at Monde, Delphine Verheyden, Kylian Mbappé’s lawyer. My client simply wants his work to be paid at this stage, as should be the case for any other player in his situation, and for any employee who has finished their fixed-term contract.”

Coming out of the meeting, PSG adopted a triumphant tone, indicating that “The commission insisted on the establishment of mediation between the parties, which the club has been seeking for many months”. However, this request for referral to later mediation, suggested by the club, was categorically rejected by the Mbappé camp. “I replied that I had instructions from my client not to accept such a proposal, which is not possible under the texts, explains Me Verheyden. We could have reached a conciliation at the hearing. In the context of this conciliation, our position was to ask to be paid the amounts provided for in the employment contract only, without launching an action to obtain compensation for all the damages suffered. The president took note of our refusal.

No agreement had been formalized

The LFP legal committee is due to deliver a decision at the end of the week, which either party can appeal. « (The League) may note the absence of payment and formally notify PSG which does not respect its obligations as an employer, develops Me Verheyden. We can then refer the matter to the LFP disciplinary committee so that it applies the sanctions provided for in the regulations, if the decision of the legal committee is in our favour. It is only as a last resort that we would be led to refer the matter to the industrial tribunals and criminal courts, if the players’ rights were not recognised by their League.”

