Lithuania’s Season in France, in the Shadow of the War in Ukraine

The statue of Romain Gary, in Vilnius, Lithuania, in June 20123. ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

The boy clutches his clog to his heart, his eyes raised to the sky. This statue, erected in 2007 in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, represents the French novelist Romain Gary (1914-1980) as a child, at the foot of the building where he lived at the dawn of the last century. Quite naturally, the Lithuanian Minister of Culture, Simonas Kairys, welcomed the French press in front of this sculpture in May, a few months before the start of the Lithuanian Season in France on September 12. But it was to a completely different symbol that he wanted to draw attention.

Nearby is an imposing neoclassical building that until recently was dedicated to the Russian theater repertoire. In September 2022, seven months after Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine, Simonas Kairys renamed it the “Old Vilnius Theater.” That same year, he ordered the removal of Soviet-era military sculptures. An affront that the Kremlin has not digested.

In February 2024, Mr. Kairys was targeted, along with several hundred other personalities, by a wanted notice from the Russian Interior Ministry accusing him of hostility towards Russia. “Historians, mayors, judges are on this listhe says, jaw clenched, not at all intimidated. By criminalizing us, Russia shows that it does not consider us as citizens of a sovereign state. What is happening in Ukraine could happen here.” Wedged between Belarus and the ultra-militarized Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, the small Baltic state of 2.7 million people is on edge, fearing it could fall in turn if Moscow wins the war.

Hammering out its uniqueness

In less gloomy times, Lithuania’s Season in France would have enjoyed little media coverage. Who, moreover, remembersAmazing Latvia, in 2005and ofEstonia invigorated in 2011diplomatic-cultural operations aimed at the other two Baltic states? But the conflict that is dragging on in Ukraine has given another stature to Lithuania, which is now seen as a hub of resistance to the Kremlin. All over Vilnius, Ukrainian flags proudly fly from balconies. « Poutine, La Haye t’attend »proclaims a banner displayed at the top of a skyscraper in the capital, a reference to the arrest warrant issued in March 2023 by the International Criminal Court against the head of state.

For Lithuania, which clings to the European Union and NATO, of which it has been a member for twenty years, sovereignty is not only at stake on the military front. “Culture is also a battlefield”claims Mr. Kairys. Two years after the label “European cultural capital” awarded to the city of Kaunas, it has become more urgent than ever to hammer home a singularity that Moscow has always tried to erase. “Take our language. It is one of the oldest in Europe, and it was banned for forty years, from 1864 to 1904.”laments Virginija Vitkiene, curator of this season intended to put Lithuanian culture into orbit.

