Los Angeles area hit by massive wildfires

The Airport Fire burns through the mountains near the town of Lake Elsinore, California on September 10, 2024. APU GOMES / AFP

Three fires were spreading on Tuesday, September 10, in the Los Angeles area, against a backdrop of heatwave, drought and powerful winds in California. New evacuations of residents and tourist areas have been ordered. Impressive clouds of smoke are rising above the affected areas near the second largest city in the United States, which covers more than 1,200 km², leading to a deterioration in air quality for residents.

Thousands of firefighters, supported by the national fire brigade, are deployed on the ground to try to slow the progression of these fires which have led to the closure of several roads. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported by the authorities so far.

Southeast of Los Angeles, the fire dubbed the “Airport Fire,” which started accidentally, has burned more than 8,000 acres since Monday and forced schools to close due to smoke. It continued to grow in intensity Tuesday, according to Capt. Steve Concialdi, and is now threatening Santiago Peak, where antennas used by local media and authorities are installed.

Extreme weather events are becoming more frequent

Northeast of the city, the Line Fire, which has forced the evacuation of tourist sites, also continued to spread Tuesday, burning more than 27,000 acres. Another fire, called the Bridge Fire, of a smaller scale, remained active north of Los Angeles. “During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, stronger winds are expected, which could lead to a drop in relative humidity and a greater spread of the fire.”the state agency Cal Fire warned.

Screenshot of video recorded from Santiago Peak of the “Airport Fire” in California on September 10, 2024. ALERTCALIFORNIA | UC SAN DIEGO / VIA REUTERS

The fires, which are threatening tens of thousands of homes and businesses, have led to the evacuation of many residents. Their spread is being accelerated by the heatwave affecting the region, with temperatures exceeding 43°C in places in recent days. According to weather forecasts, temperatures are expected to drop from Thursday.

With global warming, the west of the North American continent is increasingly hit by extreme weather events such as heat waves, droughts and fires.