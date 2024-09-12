LVMH Prize awarded to Ellen Hodakova Larsson

Laureate Ellen Hodakova Larsson surrounded by models wearing her creations, at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, in Paris, on September 10, 2024. LVMH PRIZE

The years follow one another and are not alike. If, in 2023, LVMH Prize winner Satoshi Kuwatastood out clearly from its competitors, it was harder to guess who would win this year. On Tuesday, September 10, the eleventh edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers, which took place at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris, rewarded Ellen Hodakova Larsson, 32, who lives in Stockholm.

“I grew up in the Swedish countryside, running barefoot in the nature around our farm, picking different varieties of strawberries and apples, driven by my desire to understand the world”explains the young woman, who launched the Hodakova brand in 2021 and has been showing at Paris Fashion Week since 2022. With this label, she works to transform objects or clothes that were intended to be thrown away into valuable pieces.

In the wardrobe presented to the jury, we find, for example, a sculptural metallic dress made with nested soup spoons, a dress made of braided belts, a coat like a patchwork of several jackets sewn together, a skirt made of pants worn inside out… In this science of decomposing and recomposing clothing, diverted from its primary function, we find a little of the spirit of Demna Gvasalia at Balenciaga, owned by Kering. The execution is perfect, but, from an aesthetic point of view, his proposal does not bring a great wind of novelty.

“Ellen Hodakova Larsson has managed to build a brand that works well, that has found its audience. She shows that upcycling has commercial potential, which is quite rare.”enthuses Maria Grazia Chiuri, artistic director of Dior’s women’s collections and member of the jury. The 400,000 euros that the thirty-year-old will receive from LVMH – in addition to a year of mentoring – will be used to develop her label, already distributed in eighteen countries, and to source raw materials.

Duran Lantink, winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Special Prize, surrounded by models wearing his creations. LVMH PRIZE

LVMH also awarded two other prizes: the Karl Lagerfeld Special Prize went to Duran Lantinka 36-year-old Dutchman also present at Paris Fashion Week. The Prix du savoir-faire, awarded for the first time this year, was presented to Irishman Michael Stewart for his brand Standing Ground. Each of them received €200,000 and a year of personalized mentoring.

Bulky pieces, as if filled with air

For this eleventh edition, 2,500 candidates had submitted their applications; after an initial pre-selection, the semi-final, in April, had elected the eight finalists. Three women and five men, all Europeans, with the exception of one American. In the absence of great geographical diversity, this panel represents the main trends in current fashion, which focuses on the ecological aspect, the reinvention of forms or artisanal excellence.

Californian Julian Louie, head of the Aubero brand, strives to use fabric scraps, in a revaluation approach similar to that of Hodakova. Belgian Marie Adam-Leenaerdt draws inspiration from everyday objects to create dresses whose geometric shapes evoke furniture. A taste for sculpture that recalls the work of Duran Lantink, a fan of voluminous pieces, as if filled with air.

The British Paolo Carzana also sees clothing as a sculpture, but softer, made from cotton and natural fabrics. Niccolo Pasqualetti delicately subverts the bourgeois wardrobe that he produces entirely in his native Italy. The French Pauline Dujancourt focuses on the artisanal aspect of knitwear and embroidery, which she has hand-made by seamstresses in Lima, while Michael Stewart (Standing Ground) creates tailor-made couture pieces, streaked with rows of pearls integrated into the fabric.

“It’s nice to win an award, but it’s not the end of the world to miss out.”recalls Marc Jacobs, present among the members of the jury. A few years ago, I remember having a crush on a candidate who didn’t win… His name was Demna, and we saw what he accomplished afterwards.”he said, referring to Balenciaga’s artistic director, who is now one of the most influential in the industry.

In addition to Marc Jacobs and Maria Grazia Chiuri, the jury was made up of other designers from the LVMH group: Jonathan Anderson (artistic director of Loewe), Nicolas Ghesquière (Louis Vuitton womenswear), Nigo (Kenzo), Silvia Venturini Fendi (Fendi menswear), Phoebe Philo (head of the brand that bears his name). Pharrell Williams (Louis Vuitton menswear), who was held in Toronto, Canada, joined his colleagues by videoconference. The only people missing were Kim Jones (Dior menswear and Fendi womenswear), Hedi Slimane (Celine) and Stella McCartney.

Delphine Arnault (CEO of Dior), Jean-Paul Claverie (director of patronage at LVMH), Sidney Toledano (advisor to LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault) completed the jury. As well as actress Natalie Portman, the face of Dior perfumes, who gave a short speech on the importance of fashion, before presenting her trophy to Ellen Hodakova Larsson.

The award ceremony is a way for LVMH to assert its power: the prizes are generous, they reward several winners and are presented by international stars with varying ties to the group – this year, actors Robert Pattinson and Ana de Armas were in attendance. It is also an opportunity to show how successful and diverse the LVMH stable is. In a sector that is experiencing a sharp economic slowdown, it never hurts to remind people who is the boss. Bernard Arnault, who was in the audience smiling and photographing the award ceremony with his phone, would not disagree.