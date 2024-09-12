Macronist MPs are still looking for a formula with Michel Barnier

Outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and his successor Michel Barnier during the handover ceremony at Matignon on September 5, 2024. SARAH MEYSSONNIER / AP

A fake village to the glory of France in the 1970s, where the visitor is greeted by a Banania advertisement, a Félix Potin grocery store and a Renault 4L from the gendarmerie. It is in this cardboard reconstruction of the France of yesteryear that the Macronist deputies (Ensemble pour la République group, EPR) welcomed, on Tuesday, September 10, the new Prime Minister, Michel Barnier, on the occasion of their parliamentary days which are being held in Rosny-sur-Seine (Yvelines) until Wednesday.

At around 7pm on Tuesday, during a private meeting, the new occupant of Matignon appeared before them for a 45-minute speech. Multiplying his attentions towards them – “I have many reasons to feel at ease among you.” or even “I need you and the president needs you” –, Michel Barnier has broadly outlined the contours of his future governance.

“I’m not asking for a blank check. You have demands, I have them too,” he told them, assuring them that he wanted “to bring together all those who want to be free.” The former European Commissioner also explained to them that he was not “the majority leader” since “the majority does not exist in the National Assembly.” And to promise that it will constitute “a new government and not a reshuffle”, suggesting a vast renewal of ministers.

A Macronist “red line” with variable geometry

Earlier in the day, during a closed-door meeting of MPs from the Macronist camp, the now former Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, had also defined the line that the group he chairs in the National Assembly intends to take with regard to the new head of government. “Our first duty towards the French is to be in a logic of construction, to do everything to make it work”he said, adding “never be in a deadlock on principle”. But Mr. Attal had also recalled that this “support cannot be taken for granted and it requires strong commitments on our legislative programme.” “We are not about to sell out our values”he said.

Behind “values” invoked by Gabriel Attal, points to the shadow of Marine Le Pen. In 2021, Mr. Barnier defended “a referendum on immigration” or “the repeal of state medical aid (a system which allows foreigners in an irregular situation to benefit from access to healthcare) » during his campaign in the primary of the Les Républicains (LR) party for the 2022 presidential election – two proposals taken from the National Rally (RN) program – and he again made the migration issue his priority during his first public statements. On Tuesday evening, he was careful not to mention the subject in front of his allies of circumstance, preferring to insist on themes as consensual as overseas territories or decentralization.

