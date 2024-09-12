Marine Le Pen sentenced on appeal to 500 euros fine for defamation against Cimade

She had accused Cimade of organizing “the illegal immigration network from the Comoros” in Mayotte. Marine Le Pen was sentenced on Wednesday, September 11, to a suspended fine of 500 euros for defamation against the migrant aid association.

The leader of the National Rally (RN) had accused humanitarian associations of being ” Sometimes “ “accomplices of the smugglers”during an interview broadcast on BFM-TV in January 2022. To the question “Are humanitarian associations complicit in the crime of entry?”Marine Le Pen, then a candidate for the April 2022 presidential election, responded: “Sometimes, yes. They are even accomplices of the smugglers, yes, sometimes.”

Same conviction at first instance

She then directly targeted Cimade, an association committed to fighting xenophobia and the exclusion of immigrants, for its actions in Mayotte. “Cimade actually organizes the illegal immigration network from the Comoros” in Mayotte, she had declared. She had finally pointed out the subsidies paid to associations, calling for a stop to paying subsidies “to people who organize something that is illegal”.

In the first instancein October 2023, she was found guilty of public defamation against an individual, the courts finding that the comments had “exceeded the amount of exaggeration possible in the context in which they were uttered” and that “the limits of freedom of expression (had) been crossed ». Mme Le Pen is due to be tried from 30 September along with twenty-six other people and the RN before the Paris Criminal Court, on suspicion of embezzlement of European public funds.

Read also (2023): Article reserved for our subscribers Parliamentary assistants affair: reasons for Marine Le Pen and the National Rally being sent to criminal court Add to your selections