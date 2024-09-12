Methane emissions at record high, jeopardizing climate goals

The coal-fired Datang International Zhangjiakou Power Plant in China’s Hebei Province in November 2021. GREG BAKER / AFP

This is the most effective lever in the short term to slow the pace of climate change. And yet, States do not seem determined to use it. Emissions and concentrations of methane (CH 4 ) in the atmosphere continue to increase, at a rate that has accelerated sharply in recent years, despite promises by many countries to drastically reduce them. These results come from the new global methane report, published on Tuesday, September 10, in the journal Environmental Research Letters by sixty-nine scientists from the consortium Global Carbon Projectfour years after the previous edition.

They are all the more serious because methane, the second most important greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), is responsible for about a third of global warming since the pre-industrial era. If the CH 4 lasts less time in the atmosphere (around nine years compared to several centuries) for carbon dioxide), its warming power is much higher than that of CO 2 : more than 80 times higher over twenty years and 30 times over a hundred years.

Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers Emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, increased in 2023 Add to your selections

The concentration of methane in the atmosphere, which has been increasing since 2007, has reached a record growth rate over the past five years since records began in the 1980s.

Result: the concentration of CH 4 Atmospheric humidity stood at 1,931 parts per billion in January, a level not seen in at least eight hundred thousand years. “Methane is increasing faster in relative terms than any other major greenhouse gas and is now 2.6 times higher than in pre-industrial times.”specify the authors of the study.

A catastrophic scenario for humans and ecosystems

This trend “cannot continue if we are to maintain a habitable climate”they write again. The current trajectory is indeed leading the planet towards global warming “more than 3°C by the end of the century”, compared to the pre-industrial era. Such a surge in mercury, far from the Paris Agreement objectives of remaining well below 2°C of increase, and if possible 1.5°C, would be catastrophic for humans and ecosystems. Heatwaves, droughts, floods and fires are already raging, while the planet has warmed by 1.2°C.

Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers Summer 2024 is the hottest ever recorded worldwide Add to your selections

“This increase is mainly due to the increase in emissions linked to human activities, firstly to the fossil fuel sector, followed equally by agriculture and waste”explains Marielle Saunois, teacher-researcher at the Climate and Environmental Sciences Laboratory and coordinator of the study.

You have 54.8% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.