Nestlé Waters to pay €2 million fine after entering into public interest settlement agreement with the courts

A flag of the Nestlé Waters company, at the entrance to the mineral water bottling plant, in Vittel (Vosges), on July 19, 2010. JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN / AFP

Nestlé Waters will pay a fine of 2 million euros, after having concluded a judicial agreement of public interest (CJIP) with the Epinal prosecutor’s office, following two preliminary investigations, announced the Epinal prosecutor on Tuesday, September 10. One concerns potential illegal drilling in the water table, the other concerns prohibited treatments that Nestlé has admitted to having implemented for its mineral waters.

A CJIP allows for the imposition of a fine and/or the conduct of a compliance program, as well as the compensation of damages. However, it does not “neither the nature nor the effects of a judgment of conviction”et “does not carry a declaration of guilt”specifies the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Nestlé Waters must pay the fine within three months. The subsidiary of the Swiss group Nestlé has also undertaken to “repairing the ecological impact by implementing an ambitious renaturation and restoration plan” of two rivers, the Petit-Vair and the Vair, and the restoration of wetlands located in the territory of Vittel and Contrexéville. A plan costing 1.1 million euros, which will have to be implemented under the supervision of the French Office for Biodiversity for two years.

The company will also compensate several environmental protection associations to the tune of 516,800 euros, said the Epinal prosecutor, Frédéric Nahon, in a press release. This CJIP is “the most important environmental agreement signed to date in France”according to the Epinal public prosecutor’s office.

“Rapid regularization” of the situation

The conclusion of this CJIP comes following two preliminary investigations. The first concerned the inadequacy of the administrative authorisations required by the regulations to allow the exploitation of nine catchments, out of the one hundred and thirty existing catchments for the purposes of marketing mineral waters produced by Nestlé Waters.

The second investigation concerned the multinational’s use of treatments not permitted by mineral water regulations, namely ultraviolet treatment and activated carbon filters.

The Epinal public prosecutor’s office notes that Nestlé Waters has put an end to the irregularities observed and has stopped the unauthorized water treatments and has “fully cooperated” with the judicial and administrative authorities. The prosecution specifies that there have been no consequences on public health.

“Taking into account these elements and the connection between the two procedures”the Epinal prosecutor explains that he proposed the conclusion of a CJIP which “allows, while sanctioning the non-conformities noted, to prioritize the most rapid regularization of the situation, the repair of the ecological impact and the compensation of several parties”.

“A justice system that functions poorly”

The associations Vosges Nature Environnement, Foodwatch and Eau 88, authors of complaints against Nestlé, were invited to quantify their losses but denounce the solution chosen by the CJIP. This agreement would be equivalent “to sweep the matter under the carpet and allow Nestlé Waters officials to get away with it without any explanation or consequence other than the payment of a sum of money”Foodwatch estimated the day before, calling for the approval to be rejected.

“The provision is a bit wicked, it allows people who have money to escape judgment and a criminal record”deplores to the Agence France-Presse Bernard Schmitt, from the Eau 88 collective, who had filed a complaint in 2020 on potential illegal drilling. But in the absence of an agreement, “Since Nestlé has lawyers and a lot of resources, and the justice system has few resources, we will find ourselves five to ten years later with crimes that everyone will have forgotten and a ridiculous sanction… So what do we do?”.

“It would be a lie to say that we are satisfied with the outcome chosen by the prosecution to put an end to this scandal.”reacts Marie-Amandine Stévenin, the president of UFC-Que choisir. The procedure shows “the current and unfortunate limits of justice in France”according to her. “It’s a bitter potion that we swallow. The tool is far from perfect, but allows, in terms of environment, to have a faster response”tempers François Zind, lawyer for Eau 88.

“We demanded that there be, in the agreement, an impact study on the quantities of water in the water tables and the impact” of Nestlé’s activity, he adds. Without the agreement, “We would have seven or eight years, as multinationals know how to do, and we no longer have that time in relation to the climate emergency and what we think is an overexploitation of the resource.”

“This is indicative of a justice system that is not functioning properly. If justice had the means to function, we should have a proper trial.”estimates Jean-François Fleck, from Vosges Nature Environnement. The association nevertheless responded to the request for an estimate of its damage.

In September 2022, Nestlé France had already signed a CJIP with the prosecutor of Charleville-Mézières (Ardennes), after the pollution of the Aisne River in 2020, causing the death of around six tonnes of fish. While denying that its Challerange (Ardennes) factory was the source of the pollution, despite the findings of the gendarmes and the French Biodiversity Office, the multinational had accepted a fine of 40,000 euros.

