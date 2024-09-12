Noise reduction expected, effect on air pollution more uncertain

Car traffic on the Paris ring road, in September 2022. AFP

Slower, slower, slower. The day after the ceremony Closing of the Paralympic GamesAnne Hidalgo announced on Monday, September 9, that the maximum speed on the ring road would be reduced from 70 km/h to 50 km/h from 1is october. “It is a public health measure for the 500,000 people who live nearby (of this axis) », had justified the mayor of Paris, in a newspaper interview West France, August 31.

When presenting her wishes in January, the socialist representative had already declared that the limitation would intervene after the Games. The reduction to 50 km/h is, along with the continuation of the lane reserved for carpooling and public transport tested during the recent Olympics, one of the measures in the capital’s 2024-2030 climate plan.

The announcement by the mayor of Paris has been strongly criticized by the right-wing municipal opposition and by the entourage of the president (Les Républicains) of the Ile-de-France region, Valérie Pécresse, who denounces both a decision “brutal” et “the absence of impact studies”. It is, moreover, contested by the State, which considers that it has “his say”.

A fact-finding mission from 2019

The thorny issue of the future of this congested (more than a million vehicles per day) 35-kilometer ring road, which has surrounded Paris since 1973, is not new. An information and evaluation mission of the Paris Council recommended, as early as 2019, around fifty measures, including the speed limit to 50 km/h and the reserved lane to transform this urban highway, “source of multiple pollution”, in a simple urban boulevard.

The two main sources of pollution caused by the ring road are noise pollution and emissions of fine particles and nitrogen oxides, which deteriorate air quality. The maximum authorized speed had already been reduced from 90 km/h to 80 km/h in 1993, then to 70 km/h in 2014. Reducing it further is considered by elected officials to be an effective measure to limit both noise and reduce air pollution, two correlated nuisances, as shown by the first cross-mapping of air quality and the noise environment in the Ile-de-France region, published at the end of May.

Produced by Bruitparif, the noise observatory in Ile-de-France, and by Airparif, the organization responsible for monitoring air quality in the region, the maps revealed a co-exposure for Paris and neighboring municipalities “very strong” near the boulevard.

