North Korea launches multiple ballistic missiles into the sea

North Korea fired multiple missiles on Thursday, September 12 “short-range ballistic missiles” (…) towards the East Sea (Korean name for the Sea of ​​Japan) vers 7 h 10 (00:10, Paris time) »South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

This body specified that it was analyzing the incident and “share information” with the American and Japanese authorities. The Japanese Ministry of Defense has confirmed the launch of at least one North Korean ballistic missile.

Pyongyang has often carried out missile launches in the past around September 9, the anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in 1948. The country also carried out its fifth nuclear test on September 9, in 2016.

In a speech this week, on the occasion of the 76the On the anniversary of the country’s founding, leader Kim Jong-un said North Korea intended to strengthen its nuclear arsenal to “to face any act of threat from its rival states, equipped with nuclear weapons”.

250 ballistic missile launchers deployed

North Korea has been regularly testing weapons amid tensions with Seoul. Pyongyang has also launched thousands of garbage balloons toward the South since May, saying they were acting in retaliation for propaganda balloons launched toward the North by South Korean activists.

Relations between the two Koreas have deteriorated significantly in recent months. The North recently announced the deployment of 250 ballistic missile launchers on its southern border.

In response to these actions, South Korea resumed spreading propaganda along the border and conducting live-fire exercises on border islands and near the demilitarized zone that divides the Korean Peninsula.

