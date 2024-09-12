A Tuva camp in southern Siberia in 2002. Photo taken by Charles Stépanoff. CHARLES STéPANOFF

By gathering the results of his ethnological surveys, the anthropologist Charles Stépanoff composes with Attachments a vast fresco that calls into question many of the assumptions about human exceptionality and the birth of hierarchical societies. He answers questions from “Le Monde des livres” in his Parisian office, next to the Collège de France.

Read also the review | Article reserved for our subscribers “Attachments”: living in the world differently with Charles Stépanoff Add to your selections

You question the idea that the State and the hierarchy of human societies are the result of the transition to agriculture, or even of a “cereal revolution”. What alternative model do you propose?

It is not a question of overturning all the previous explanatory models, but rather of refining them, of trying to understand whether the major mechanisms that establish a direct correlation between the cultivation of cereals and states are valid. However, we find societies with states without cereals, such as those of the steppes based on pastoralism with a tax based on a wild resource, namely the skins of squirrels and foxes. The largest state on the planet, the Russian Federation, was thus built on the collection of furs, a legacy of Mongol domination, which the Russians then turned on the Asian peoples. The states in Hawaii are based on economies based on tubers or pigs, therefore without cereals.

In AttachmentsI develop the idea that our human nature, if it exists, is not closed in on itself but opens up to otherness. The emergence of hierarchical systems involves an alteration of the forms of attachment. Among the Indians of the northwest coast of the United States, for example, the nobles are “hyper-attached” and have exclusivity on links with the invisible, the spirits of the bear, the raven, the whales. Conversely, at the extreme end of the social organization, we find the slaves, who are “detached” in the sense that they do not have access to the spiritual world and have only a material relationship with the world. According to the terminology that I use, the slaves maintain a “metabolic” relationship with the world, which is related to energy, while the nobility acquires the monopoly on “intersubjective” relationships with the invisible or other species. Thus, differentiation does not occur through food or the economy, but through the reorganization of ways of attaching.

How, then, can we understand the emergence of domination?

We see that humans do indeed have a hierarchical tendency, but also a tendency toward equality. We see this in human societies that value sharing and fairness; we see it even in small children, and it seems to be rooted in our psychology. It is not the same with other great apes, in whom we see purely despotic forms of organization, “alpha males” who appropriate a large part of the females and all the food. This tyrannical behavior is found in particular in chimpanzees. The leader, in hunter-gatherer societies, is not the one who hits or shouts the loudest, but the one who organizes the sharing and claims to ensure well-being through his relationships with spirits and gods. Humans need to rely on something other than the interhuman balance of power in order to establish lasting hierarchical systems.

You have 41.53% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.