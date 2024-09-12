Place de l’Etoile is transformed into a “giant dance floor” to celebrate the champions

Thierry Reboul wants to make the Place de l’Etoile a “giant dance floor”. At the helm of the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the creative director of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee (Cojop) is at it again on Saturday, September 14. “The big boss of the Games”, as presented by the boss of Cojop, Tony Estanguetis responsible for staging the “champions parade” that the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, requested at the beginning of August, to pay tribute to the athletes and all the players who contributed to the success of the Games.

From 3:30 p.m., between 8,000 and 10,000 people representing volunteers, Paris 2024 employees and the sports movement – “the ecosystem that made the Games”argues Thierry Reboul – will go up the upper part of the Champs-Elysées to the Place de l’Etoile on a raised ramp 300 meters long. Before giving way to the athletes who shone during the summer.

Some 182 Olympians are expected on Saturday, including 82 medallists, including quadruple Olympic swimming champion Léon Marchand, the entire French judo team, and Antoine Dupont and his rugby sevens teammates, the first to win titles during the Olympic fortnight. The Paralympic delegation will be made up of 137 athletes, including 50 medallists, such as triathlete Alexis Hanquinquant and swimming brothers Alex and Kylian Portal, who have barely recovered from their exploits and the unprecedented enthusiasm of the French.

The epicenter of the ceremony will be located at Place de l’Etoile where, from 6:30 p.m., Emmanuel Macron “and former glories of French sport decorated in the past” will award the Legion of Honor or the National Order of Merit to all medal winners, the presidency specifies.

Upon returning from the Tokyo Games in 2021, the President received and decorated the medal-winning athletes at the Elysée Palace. The flame of remembrance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be rekindled as it is every day at 6:30 p.m., in the presence of athletes belonging to the Army of Champions battalion.

“Everything you’ve seen or want to see again”

From 9pm, at nightfall, it will be time for the party, broadcast by France Télévisions. A ring-shaped stage, 400 metres long, will surround the Arc de Triomphe for a great two-hour show, a sort of best of the four Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies. “You will see everything you have seen or want to see again”promises Thierry Reboul.

The most powerful, most unforgettable images of these Games will be projected on the façade of the monument. Artistic performances and a concert, the programming of which has yet to be finalized, will be organized from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. DJs will extend the party until midnight on the dance floor of the Place de l’Etoile – including some DJs already seen on September 8 at the Stade de France for the Paralympic closing ceremony.

The organizers are expecting some 70,000 people for this “parade of champions” – 40,000 on the Etoile sector, 30,000 on the Champs-Elysées sector. All the festivities will be free, with open access (from 2 p.m.), but require registration in advance. on the Paris 2024 Champions Parade platform to obtain a QR code to enter the chosen sector – by Wednesday evening, all the places had been taken.

The organizers of the event – ​​Cojop, the State and the City of Paris – assure that the Paris Police Prefecture was involved in defining the appropriate security measures, while the police were in great demand throughout the summer. On the budget side, neither Cojop nor the public authorities wanted to give the total cost of the operation, estimated at 5 million euros according to The Chained Duck.