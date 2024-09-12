You are Here
Protesters interrupt Senate debate on judicial reform
Protesters interrupt Senate debate on judicial reform

Protesters opposing the judicial reform bill entered the Senate in Mexico City on September 10, 2024.

About a hundred protesters stormed the Mexican Senate on Tuesday, September 10. Gathered near the legislative building, they suddenly broke through the security barriers before reaching the balcony of the Chamber.

They interrupted the debates on the controversial reform of the judiciary, wanted by the outgoing president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The session was immediately suspended by the president of the Upper House of Parliament, Gerardo Fernandez Norona.

