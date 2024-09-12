Rapper Koba LaD involved in fatal road accident in Val-de-Marne

One person died in a road accident involving rapper Koba LaD, on Tuesday, September 10 around 11 p.m., on a slip road of the A86 in Créteil (Val-de-Marne), Agence France-Presse (AFP) learned from a source close to the case on Wednesday. According to the same source, the 24-year-old artist, who lives in Essonne, was driving when his vehicle, a luxury sedan, arrived “at full speed” on an exit ramp from a gas station and hit a parked heavy goods vehicle.

The front passenger, born in 1994, is dead, the source added, adding that the rapper and the back passenger were slightly injured. The artist was taken to hospital and has not been taken into custody at this stage. As for the truck driver, he is safe and sound, she added.

A police source contacted by AFP confirmed the conditions of the accident, without specifying the identity of the driver. According to this source, three people were slightly injured.

In 2020, the rapper was sentenced after a road accident

Koba LaD was sentenced in 2020 to a three-month suspended prison sentence and 140 hours of community service for a car accident in Marseille, after which he fled before reporting to the police three days later. He was sentenced to a four-month license suspension during a plea bargain hearing.

The rapper with more than three million followers on Instagram made his mark on the rap planet in 2018 with his first album, VII. He released the song last week 911 alongside rap heavyweights Ninho and Niska.

His latest album, Enemy brothersin collaboration with rapper Zola, also from Essonne, has had, according to several specialist media, one of the best starts to a rap album as a duo.