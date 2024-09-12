Real salaries of mid-career French teachers stagnate, according to OECD

Back to school in an elementary school in Nice in 2023. SYSPEO/SIPA

Teachers with more than fifteen years of seniority, or nearly 70% of the profession, are still waiting for a significant increase in their salaries, which have suffered a significant drop in just a few decades. The 2024 edition of the report “Education at a Glance”, produced by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and published on Tuesday, September 10, once again supports their request, while Emmanuel Macron had promised, during his re-election in 2022, to increase all teachers’ salaries by 10%.

The real salaries of these experienced teachers remained stable between 2015 and 2023, notes the intergovernmental organization. If the salaries “statutory” middle school teachers’ salaries grew by 15% between 2015 and early 2023 without inflation, this increase is only 1% if we take into account the rise in prices. At the same time, the real increase in salaries amounted to 4% in the average of OECD countries.

The increase is, however, more marked for French teachers at the start of their career: it is around 5%, between 2015 and 2023. “While France is catching up on the salaries of beginning teachers, this is still not the case for mid-career teachers”notes Eric Charbonnier, an analyst at the OECD. French teachers with more than fifteen years of seniority still have salaries 16% lower than the average for OECD countries.

“We still have a lot to do”

The resigning Minister of National Education, Nicole Belloubet, acknowledged this during the presentation of “Views on Education” at the OECD premises in Paris: “Comparative data on teacher salaries are still, at least for mid-career levels, to the disadvantage of our country. We still have a lot to do to strengthen the attractiveness of the teaching profession.”judges the political leader.

In September 2023, new salary increases have taken place. Permanent teachers now start at 2,100 euros net per month compared to less than 1,700 euros in 2020. Teachers with up to ten years of seniority received an additional 200 euros net and those with more than fifteen years of seniority received 95 euros. At the same time, less than one in three teachers has signed a pact, this mechanism which provides for the remuneration of additional missions such as short-term replacement.

This project on teachers’ salaries has therefore been at a standstill for almost a year. In October 2023, Gabriel Attal, then Minister of National Education, had judged, in an interview with Monde that it was necessary “move forward on other levers of attractiveness” of the teaching profession. But the waltz of education ministers, between December 2023 and February 2024, then the dissolution of the National Assembly interrupted any consultation on the subject.

