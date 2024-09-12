Sanofi bets on a “revolutionary” factory to respond to future pandemics

Emmanuel Macron, during the inauguration of the Sanofi factory in Neuville-sur-Saône (Rhône), Tuesday September 10, 2024. LAURENT CIPRIANI / AFP

Mini-factories on wheels. In the production area of ​​the new Sanofi factory, located on the banks of the Saône, in Neuville-sur-Saône (Rhône), in the Lyon region, almost everything is mobile and modular. Including the vast dark blue inflatable partition that, at the time of our visit, separates the place into two distinct spaces. “If necessary, it can be dismantled in an hour.”explains Thomas Triomphe, head of vaccines at Sanofi.

The only fixed elements are the large metal panels on the walls, these “docking stations” which, connected to the various mobile equipment, will transport the raw materials necessary for the manufacture of vaccines and supply the machines with electricity, water, or oxygen. “In fact, we have to imagine this factory as a Lego game, where we adapt the elements used according to the manufacturing processes specific to each product. For example, a vaccine may require equipment A, B, C, while another will require equipment X, Y, Z.”explains Mr. Triomphe.

This flexibility, welcomed by Emmanuel Macron, who came to inaugurate the new 24,000 square meter building on Tuesday, September 10, is the whole point. “Four years ago, we were in the middle of Covid. We realized what the loss of sovereignty cost. (…) We thought we needed to be able to adapt to innovations much faster. », stressed the President of the Republic. The plant will thus make it possible to simultaneously produce up to four vaccines or biomedicines, regardless of the technologies used, whether they are live attenuated viral vaccines, recombinant protein, messenger RNA, or treatments derived from biotechnologies such as enzymes or monoclonal antibodies.

“More modern, ecological and connected”

By opting for this modular concept, Sanofi is breaking the codes of the pharmaceutical industry. Because, traditionally, an industrial site for vaccines or biomedicines, once built, is only designed for the production of the same product or technology. Changing its use to integrate the manufacture of another drug, due to the complexity of the production processes, costs and authorizations required from health authorities, is often such a challenge that manufacturers prefer to opt for the construction of a new building from scratch.

Conversely, the Neuville-sur-Saône plant will be able to switch from one product or technology to another in a matter of days or weeks. In the event of a shortage or pandemic, the site will thus be able to respond more quickly to health emergencies and massively increase its production capacity by reconfiguring the space. The site will be able to produce up to 500 million doses of vaccines per year. “This is not just a new, more modern, ecological and connected factory, but a revolution in the way we will manufacture vaccines and biomedicines in the coming decades.”underlines Paul Hudson, CEO of Sanofi.

