Seine-Saint-Denis wants to prolong the Paralympic effect

Ever since Augustin Delamare, 10, watched the semi-final of the Paralympic Games blind football tournament at the foot of the Eiffel Tower on Saturday 7 September, he has already seen himself as a goalkeeper. “He might not even know why, but he was hooked on the sport.testifies his father, Yannick Delamare. Even though he has always loved football, Augustin has never been interested in playing in a club. It is blind football that attracts him, it is so impressive to watch!

The Paralympic Games have won the hearts of the public, as evidenced by The closing ceremony was watched by 7.7 million viewers. The 549 events, which took place from August 28 to September 8, totaled three hundred hours of live broadcasts on France Télévisions. An unprecedented exposure for a large audience: according to Stéphane Sitbon-Gomez, director of antennas and programs at France Télévisions, “49 million French people” (out of a population of 68 million) watched, in total, at least one minute of the Paralympic Games.

With more than 2.5 million tickets sold, the stadiums were full to cheer on the 4,400 athletes. “We didn’t expect so many spectatorsrecognizes Jean-François Chevalier, president of the Bondy Blind Football Club. We had the best opportunity: playing at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. This aroused two curiosities: the place and the discovery of blind football. Many French people came out of curiosity and this turned into real interest. If the French team won, it is largely thanks to the enthusiasm and the applause.

Ride this wave

Disabled sports clubs are counting on riding this wave. Increase in the number of licensees, partners and infrastructures: expectations are high and disabled sports players do not intend to rest on their laurels. “The club is fortunate to have Paralympic champions, continues Jean-François Chevalier. Today we are known, recognized, we talk about Bondy every day. This allows us to suggest to our partners to go further. The Games are over, now we are preparing for 2028 and the support of institutions and private partners is essential.

The Paris 2024 Games Legacy program will allow sports and disabled sports clubs as well as municipalities in Seine-Saint-Denis to benefit from new infrastructure, allowing them to further develop the practice. In Bobigny, for example, the training site for the Paris 2024 Games will become in 2025 the Metropolitan Inclusive Sports Reference Center (Prisme), a brand new disabled sports hub unique in Europe with a surface area of ​​13,000 m².

Seine-Saint-Denis has around three hundred sports clubs and only around ten dedicated to disabled sports. “The first obstacle is material. It is very expensive and the clubs do not have the means, explains Eyméric Hubrecht, development agent at the Seine-Saint-Denis Regional Handisport Committee. The second obstacle is the training of supervisors. They do not yet have enough knowledge of disability and there is the fear of welcoming an audience that they do not know how to support.

The problem of the lack of accessibility to infrastructure and transport also comes up frequently. The world of disabled sport is demanding greater action from the State. “Doing sport is good, but first you have to be able to access it. Policies have to be put in place at all levels, otherwise it can’t work.”poursuit Eyméric Hubrecht.

In the meantime, the will of the Seine-Saint-Denis residents is there and projects are multiplying to develop the practice of disabled sports. Each year, regional championships are organized. A para-swimming section should see the light of day in the fall thanks to the Jeanne-d’Arc sports association of Drancy, which has already had an adapted sports section for six years.

Paralympic standards

This para-swimming section, a first for the department, will allow people with disabilities to be supported by volunteers and to take learning or improvement courses for all levels at the Drancy nautical stadium. “We really want to develop the practice, explains Romain Chastagner, director of the nautical stadium. Even if it means organizing a friendly competition mixing able-bodied people and others with disabilities by 2025-2026. We have a real role in social inclusion. Everyone must see that disability exists and that it is in no way an obstacle to practicing sport.”

In Bondy, the Cécifoot club will soon open the academy for young visually impaired children. A project that has become possible thanks to the new field made available to the club by the municipality. Before its inauguration in April, and since the club was created in 2019, visually impaired athletes trained on an indoor football field set up by the city to accommodate the club but which did not comply with Paralympic standards.

These disabled sports enthusiasts are aiming even higher and would like to open a sixth wheelchair football section. A crazy project for an amateur club: 240,000 euros are needed to finance ten wheelchairs and the truck to transport them. The enthusiasm generated by the Paralympic Games is blowing a wind of hope over Seine-Saint-Denis. Now it remains to make it last.