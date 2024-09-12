The Deauville American Film Festival is undergoing its post-#metoo makeover

This photograph show an US’ National flag flies on a beach at the end of summer season, during the 50th edition of the Deauville American film festival, in Deauville, northwestern France, on September 7, 2024. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP) LOU BENOIST / AFP

The rain has emptied the beach and soaked the red carpet leading to the movie theater. The seagulls circle, orphaned, wiping away the gusts of wind, but at the bar of the Normandy, the flagship hotel of the Barrière group, major patron of the Deauville American Film Festival (Calvados) – which runs until September 15 –, people are celebrating: the Americans, precisely, are back.

After the Covid-19 years, the strike of screenwriters and then actors in Hollywood in 2023 once again kept away the big names who have been treading the boards of the Normandy seaside resort for half a century.

So here arrive Michael Douglas, James Gray, Michelle Williams, Natalie Portman, Francis Ford Coppola, Daisy Ridley (British, but star of Star Wars), Sean Baker – the director ofAnoraPalme d’Or at Cannes – and her actress Mikey Madison, Malia Ann (aka Obama, daughter of the former president of the United States, came to present her short film, The Heart), Sebastian Stan (Captain America)… Not to mention the filmmakers who are still little or not known about the films presented in competition.

An “internal investigation”

It all began in 1974, when Lionel Chouchan, an advertising executive – and Norman – and his friend André Halimi (1930-2013), a film critic, proposed their film festival project to the mayor of Deauville, Michel d’Ornano (1924-1991). As the former minister’s wife, Anne d’Ornano, writes today in the introduction to a book by Gilles Penso, Deauville, 50 years of American cinema (Michel Lafon, 176 pages, 35 euros), “Michel immediately liked the idea, but, cautiously, he asked Claude Lelouch and Philippe Labro what they thought. Both were enthusiastic.”. On September 2, 1975, the story begins. With Nashvillede Robert Altman, War and Lovethe Woody Allen, Jonathan Livingston the Seagullde Hall Bartlett…

A 50e edition, therefore. Which also marks a turning point. Because one name is notably missing from this memorial book published in August: that of Bruno Barde. However, the man had been running the festival for thirty years, since Lionel Chouchan gave him the reins in 1995. The director was relieved of his duties in mid-June, pending the conclusions of a “internal investigation” After publication by Mediapart from a series of testimonies implicating him. Seven young female employees denounce behavior that resembles sexual harassment: inappropriate gestures, sexist remarks, inappropriate propositions. No complaint has been filed, the person concerned denies it, but the organization did not hesitate to ask him to immediately step back.

