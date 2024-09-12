“The price of gasoline is, for the general public, one of the most reliable indicators of the level of inflation”

An oil well near Midland, Texas, in 2017. ERNEST SCHEYDER / REUTERS

CThere was no shortage of it. During the televised debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 10, the issue of oil quickly came up in the heated exchanges. To ward off her opponent’s attack, who accused her of wanting to kill American oil, the Vice President of the United States pointed out that, while she welcomes the unprecedented program of public spending on renewable energy undertaken by the Biden administration, on the other hand, America has never extracted so much oil from its soil. To the point of once again becoming the world’s leading producer. A way of cutting the grass from under Donald Trump and his favorite slogan. « Drill, baby, drill » (“Fore, baby, fore”).

Read the column: Article reserved for our subscribers Oil: “The Israel-Hamas war would amplify the effects of the restrictive OPEC policy supported by Russia and those of the war in Ukraine” Add to your selections

It is also not impossible that the ardent promoter of green energy, who wanted, in 2019, to limit the exploitation of shale oil, owes her election in November to the price of gasoline. A great classic of American history.

In a survey, Bloomberg agency assures that, in the key states where the election will be played out, three in ten voters consider the price of gasoline as the most crucial economic problem. However, the price of unleaded is falling below 3 dollars per gallon (78 cents per liter, or about 70 euro cents) in many states.

Falling demand

The reason for this decline is obviously to be sought well beyond American politics. The global price of black gold has been plummeting for several months. North Sea Brent, one of the most closely followed indicators, has fallen back below the $70 mark, returning to pre-war levels in Ukraine. A fall that also translates into a sharper-than-expected drop in inflation. In the United States, it is approaching the 2% target set by the American central bank.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Oil: OPEC and Russia maintain a restrictive policy which increases prices at the pump Add to your selections

This ancestral link between rising prices and that of oil is therefore brought back to our memories, as it remains at the heart of our economies today. Same cause, same effects on this side of the Atlantic. The price of gasoline is also, for the general public, one of the surest indicators of the level of inflation. And the decline is also there. Tuesday, The Parisian placed in the headline of the newspaper the price of diesel at the E.Leclerc supermarket in Plan de Campagne, in Cabriès (Bouches-du-Rhône): 1.49 euros per liter. An event!

And, at the same time, inflation in August stood at 1.9% in France. Of course, the reasons for this slowdown are mainly to be found in the economic slowdown, which itself results largely from the price of energy. It is also this slump, especially in Europe and China, which explains the drop in demand for black gold. The cartel of producing countries, OPEC, has decided to postpone its plans to increase production. But this is a return to basics. Humanity has not finished living to the rhythm of Brent prices, and the American elections depend on it.