the reduction of the EDF “blue tariff” for individuals is confirmed for 2025

This is a respite for the majority of French households, those who subscribe to the regulated electricity sales tariff (TRVE). Even before a drop expected for next year, EDF’s “blue tariff” will no longer increase during the current year.

As a general rule, this tariff is revised twice a year by the public authorities. It had jumped 8.6% in February (base rate), mainly for tax reasons, despite a drop in electricity prices. And in August, it should have increased by another 1% due to costs related to the maintenance of transmission and distribution networks.

That’s the principle. Because the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) confirmed, on Wednesday September 11, following a request from the government, the postponement of this second increase. An exceptional decision, “with the aim of ensuring price stability and clarity for the consumer”specifies the independent administrative authority.

These costs for network maintenance will finally be taken into account in February, because even by integrating this future increase of 1%, the tariff will fall sharply from next year for households, adds the CRE in its press release.

A decline of “at least 10%” in 2025

Good news for users: a decline “at least 10%” is anticipated at 1is February 2025. In this case, this development will simply reflect the decline in the price of electricity on the wholesale market, where suppliers obtain their supplies. However, the current range, between 60 and 70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), is still higher than that before the energy crisis (between 40 and 50 euros). In 2022, prices had reached peaks for various reasons, including EDF’s setbacks with its nuclear fleet, which was then affected by corrosion problems on certain pipes.

The reduction in the bill could be even more significant, depending on the tax system adopted. The CRE’s calculations assume that the domestic tax on final electricity consumption will return, in February, to its level before the energy crisis – i.e. 32 euros per megawatt hour. This is, until now, the scenario favoured by Bruno Le Maire, the resigning Minister of Economy and Finance. But what will happen with his successor?

For the time being, the tax is still set at 21 euros per MWh. Bruno Le Maire raised it to this level at the beginning of 2024, a way of gradually ending the “tariff shield” supposed to protect households: in 2022, this mechanism had lowered the tax to 1 euro per MWh for individuals.

