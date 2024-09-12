The settlement of Easter Island illuminated by genetics

The Ahu Tongariki ceremonial platform in the southeast of Easter Island (Chile), with fifteen moais, in July 2019. DENIS DüTTMANN / DPA / REUTERS

One of the most striking chapters in the book Collapse (Gallimard, 2006), by Jared Diamond, concerns Easter Island. The American anthropologist and physiologist defends the thesis according to which its first inhabitants would have overexploited the resources of this islet lost in the South Pacific, in particular to erect hieratic giant statues, condemning themselves to disappearance. The Europeans, who discovered the island in 1722, would have only precipitated a demographic catastrophe already in progress.

Archaeology had already pointed out the weaknesses of such a story, showing for example that the islanders had been able to adapt to the change in vegetation thanks to ingenious stone gardens, their extent allowing the size of the population to be assessed. Genomics “really drives the point home”believes Evelyne Heyer, professor of genetic anthropology at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris.

No mixing with Europeans

A study that she co-signed in Nature, published Wednesday September 11thus analyses the genomes of fifteen inhabitants of Rapa Nui – the indigenous name for Easter Island – whose remains had ended up in the collections of the Musée de l’Homme following expeditions to the site by Alphonse Pinart (1877) and Alfred Métraux (1935). The conditions in which these human remains were collected on site are unclear, but the DNA extracted from them spoke for itself. The individuals in question bore no trace of mixing with Europeans. This facilitated the reconstruction of the dynamics of this population. “We reject a scenario involving a severe bottleneck during the 1600s, as proposed by ecocide theory.”write Anna-Sapfo Malaspinas (Universities of Lausanne and Copenhagen), who led this work, and her colleagues.

Models suggest that the population of Rapa Nui, where the first Polynesian navigators are thought to have landed about eight hundred years ago, grew steadily until the arrival of Europeans, to no more than 3,000, rather than 15,000, according to some estimates. The 3,000 figure is consistent with accounts of early Europeans there, but also with the latest study on rock gardensIt was only later, with the importation of diseases, then the enslavement of a third of the inhabitants in the 1860s by Peruvian “slave traders”, and an episode of smallpox that the population fell to around 110 individuals – it has now risen to 7,750 people.

