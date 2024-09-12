The Space Marine of “Warhammer 40,000”, millennia of tradition and a slow evolution

Gadriel, a brother-in-arms of Lieutenant Titus. SCREENSHOT OF THE GAME “SPACE MARINE 2”

Au 41e millennium, there is only war. Humanity – under the totalitarian rule of the Imperium – struggles to survive. Anyone capable of holding a lasgun in their hands is conscripted and sent as cannon fodder to fight the waves of Tyranids, an alien race controlled by the Hive Mind. Alone against this scourge, Imperial soldiers are as effective as a flyswatter against a nest of rabid hornets. Fortunately, they can count on the support of the Space Marines, superhumans transformed by gene therapy and surgical modifications. The video game Space Marine 2, available since September 9, offers to embody one of these illustrious soldiers, Lieutenant Titus. It is Warhammer 40,000 that comes to life.

Warhammer 40,000? This is the flagship game of the English company Games Workshop, which offers to create battle scenes with 28 millimeter high plastic figurines, which must be painted and collected. A more modern and more playful variation of the traditional little lead soldiers. And it’s a whole science fiction story that is built around these figurines. An epic that is told in the novels of the Black Library – the publishing house of Games Workshop, in dozens of video games and soon on screens, Games Workshop having formed a partnership with the Amazon Prime Video platform. However, rarely has this universe been so well illustrated as in Space Marine 2.

“We wanted to fully realise the epic scale of Warhammer 40,000’s conflicts,” precise Saber Interactive au Mondethe officially American developer, but part of whose teams are still located in Russia. All under the watchful eye of Games Workshop. While new interpretations are possible, Warhammer 40,000 remains a very codified universe and fans, like the owner of the license, can be picky: “We had weekly calls with Games Workshop to make sure our interpretation was correct and everything was approved.”

The Space Marines have continued to evolve

To understand what a Warhammer 40,000 fan feels when he starts Space Marine 2you have to imagine yourself as a fan of Lord of the Rings discovering the battles of Helm’s Deep or the Pelennor Fields at the cinema. “The miniatures we used to play with on the table are now represented in stunning illustrations and game environments, says Bob Naismith, who helped create the first Space Marines figure in 1987. The public can see them as if they were “real.”

As codified as the figure of the Space Marine is, it has nevertheless evolved since 1987: with the clever cocktail of initial influences (the US Marine, Star Wars, Terminator or comics like 2 000 AD) other ingredients have since been added. “As the game evolved, it became necessary to add a “wow” factor to the miniatures, says Bob Naismith, who no longer works at Games Workshop but continues to sculpt miniatures on his own. A simple way to achieve this was to come up with new, larger sculptures to give them more presence on the table.” Their latest version – the one we see represented in Space Marine 2 – appeared in 2017.

Space Marine miniatures on a gaming table. PATCHI BERHOUET

Over the years, the dystopia of Warhammer 40,000 has agglomerated new influences to flesh out its narrative: the icons of the Imperium, the regime that governs humans, recall fascist aesthetics. “It is a monstrous civilization, and its monstrosity is evident to all,” had clarified Games Workshop in 2021recalling that Warhammer 40,000 is “a satire”. If you show up to a Games Workshop event or store wearing symbols of real-world hate groups, you will be asked to leave.”

Read also | 2024 Legislative Elections: Video Game Developers Against the Far Right Add to your selections

“An age of ignorance and superstition”

Another regularly criticized aspect of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, and which can be surprising in the game from Saber Interactive : the impossibility of embodying a female Space Marine. A bias that is nevertheless consistent with the folklore of the universe of the figurine game, according to which these armored warriors are invariably men. “There were prototypes of female Space Marines at the beginningsays Thibaut Claudel, author of Warhammer 40,000, Sculpting War (2023, Third Editions). But the shops had reported that buyers, especially men, were not interested. So the Warhammer 40,000 narrative has enshrined the masculinity of Space Marines. Today, however, part of the community would not be against an evolution.

Read the decryption | Article reserved for our subscribers Video games: from “Super Mario Bros.” to “Stellar Blade,” the thwarted evolution of female characters Add to your selections

« The 41e Millennium is an age of ignorance and superstitions,” recalls Andy Thomas-Clark, in the August issue of White Dwarf, the official magazine published by Games Workshop. For him, the archives which, in this fictional universe, document the way in which the different Space Marine chapters are organized ” are buried under dust or behind forgotten access codes, and therefore virtually lost.” In a word: nothing prevents a new discovery from shaking up the established universe. “We must accept that the truth of one day is not that of another, summarizes Thibaut Claudel. It’s the complete opposite of other franchises like Star Wars or Marvel, who have canonized their history. Games Workshop loves to throw new ingredients into the pot and see how people make their own soup.”

A few candles, some skeletons… Everything is vanity in the aesthetics of “Warhammer 40,000”. SCREENSHOT OF THE GAME “SPACE MARINE 2”

This does not prevent some fans from crying heresy when Games Workshop opens the way, through a feminine pronoun used in a rulebook published in April 2024, to the feminization of Custodes warriors – the trans human bodyguards of the Emperor. A female warrior even plays the role of the heroine of‘an episode of the animated series The Tithesproduced and broadcast by Games Workshop on its streaming platform. “The controversy surrounding the female Custodes is perhaps the first that has exploded beyond the bubble of the Warhammer 40,000 fan community, observe Thibaut Claudel. The figures of Gamergate have seized it (nebula of anti-feminist players) and some unsavoury people who saw this as yet another example of “wokisation”. This gave a lot of scope to this minor change, which in reality does not involve any new figurine. And above all, we saw in return many people seizing the subject to defend this change and explain that nothing prevented it.

Read also | Behind Gamergate, an anti-feminist nebula Add to your selections

What is Games Workshop’s responsibility in this climate? “When the creators themselves are historically in a kind of masculine intimacy, this obviously rubs off on the whole universe, even if they have good intentions, analysis Thibaut Claudel. On the quarantine ofauthors referenced in the Black Librarythere is only one woman. The founders of Games Workshop are also men, as is the initiator of Warhammer 40,000, Rick Priestley.

In recent years, however, the publisher has shown that it is willing to question the fundamentals of its universes. Games Workshop has thus made the radical choice to end another of its most popular games, Warhammer Battleslaunched in 1983, to replace it with another, Age of Sigmar. “You can feel that it’s a universe that was created in 2015, explains Thibaut Claudel. The spearhead is thus the (warriors) Stormcasts, who are either male or female. Would Games Workshop be ready to do the same with its Space Marines who are almost 40 years old? For the moment, nothing indicates it; but at 41e millennium, everything is possible.