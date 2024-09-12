Thousands of UK convicts are being released early to make room in prisons

Keir Starmer’s government is making a series of unpopular announcements. After deciding to abolish an energy allowance for pensioners, which is causing a stir even in his Labour ranks, the British Prime Minister has decided to take an extreme measure. On Tuesday 10 September, 1,700 convicts were released from English and Welsh prisons (Northern Ireland and Scotland have their own prison systems) before even serving half of their sentence – after 40% of the sentence had been served. By the end of October, up to 5,500 prisoners are expected to be subject to this extraordinary measure.

The British government is urgently seeking to free up places in overcrowded prisons at a time when hundreds of people have been sentenced to prison following the riots in July and August in the country. “I have no choiceexplained Shabana Mahmood, the Minister of Justice, on Tuesday, in the columns of the Daily Mirror. When I became a minister (in July)I was told that our prisons could be full at any time. If that happens, our justice system will grind to a halt. (…) It’s all the fault of the last Tory government (conservative) who preferred to provoke an early election rather than face the problem.”

The figures speak for themselves. According to the latest figures, published by the Minister for Justice on Friday 6 September, the prison population was at an all-time high at the start of September, with 88,521 people behind bars in English and Welsh prisons (1,159 more than at the start of August) and only 1,098 places still available (1.2% of the total). The prison population has been rising steadily in recent years due to the increasing number of people on remand, with waiting times for trials having increased steadily since the Covid-19 pandemic. In March, 19% of the prison population was on remand. Prison sentences are also getting longer: more than 32,200 people were serving sentences of four years or more in English and Welsh prisons in June 2023, 36% more than in June 2010.

The early release scheme is not entirely new: Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government was forced to take the same last resort, starting in the autumn of 2023 to release prisoners who had served 50% of their sentence. But this measure was not enough to ease prison overcrowding and Labour had to extend it by expanding it. To reassure Britons in the face of a new and inevitably distressing decision, the Ministry of Justice promised that no one convicted of a violent, sexual or domestic violence crime would be released early.

