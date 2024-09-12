“Tip tax exemption, criticized in the United States, welcomed in France”

Lthe Anglo-Saxon economic press, Wall Street Journal has The Economistvilifies the program to combat the high cost of living presented by the Harris-Walz Democratic ticket, the cornerstone of its economic project for the American presidential election. Two measures in particular are the focus of criticism. Two measures which are already in place… in France!

The first is a subsidy of up to $25,000 (€22,600) for first-time home buyers subject to income conditions. According to its detractors, this measure would be a drain on public finances and would encourage property inflation: developers and sellers would thus be the winners. In economic terms, such a system is equivalent to the French zero-rate loan (PTZ). However, this does not have the same scope: it does not only concern first-time buyers, is reserved for areas in high demand and is limited to new properties. The fact remains that a €40,000 loan over twenty years at 0% saves €20,000 compared to current rates. The cost to public finances is expected to reach one billion euros in 2024.

Created in 1995 by the Juppé government – ​​Michel Barnier was a member – the PTZ has undergone multiple reforms, without ever disappearing. However, evaluation work has shown its limits. The vast majority (up to 85%) of beneficiaries would still have acquired a property. A significant portion of the subsidy would be absorbed by developers, who increase prices. More worryingly, access to property with a PTZ has been made, for many households, “at the cost of geographical distance from city centres and increased social segregation” (“The peri-urbanization of poverty: policy of support for property ownership and socio-spatial inequalities in France”Laurent Gobillon, Anne Lambert and Sandra Pellet, Population no 1/77, 2022). A 2019 report from the financial inspectorate, since buried, recommended not renewing the PTZ. However, these flaws are little reported by the French economic press, which, on the other hand, echoes the “fears for employment” construction lobbies at every threat to the sustainability of the PTZ.

Huge gift

Kamala Harris’ second measure takes up a proposal from… Donald Trump: the federal tax exemption of tips. Mr. Trump has attracted the interest of millions of employees, in particular the very numerous ones, of a swing state-key: Nevada and its “casino economy”. Since Mme Harris is also supporting this measure, and criticism has grown: it would be costly, unequal because it is reserved for a section of the population, unfair within the same company – only those who are in contact with the public are entitled to it – and would demonstrate that the Democrats are indulging in the electoral populism that they accuse their opponent of.

