US under threat of shutdown due to lack of agreement between Republicans

The threat of a federal government shutdown has resurfaced in the United States two months before the presidential election, after a vote on the budget scheduled for Wednesday, September 11 in Congress was postponed due to a lack of sufficient Republican majority.

Mike Johnson, the Republican speaker of the House of Representatives, has failed to win enough support within his ranks to pass the six-month budget extension without the help of the Democratic opposition. He faces a revolt from elected officials in his own camp who want greater fiscal rigor. “We will be working on this throughout the weekend.”he said, announcing the postponement of the vote.

The 2025 budget must be passed by Congress before the 1is October – the end of the fiscal year – so that all services remain funded. Otherwise, it would be a shutdown: millions of civil servants on technical unemployment, some food aid suspended, air traffic disrupted, among other things.

No plan B

Another piece of legislation that was added to Donald Trump’s budget under pressure would require voters to provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

“I will cause a government shutdown in the blink of an eye (…) if they do not include it in the bill”had threatened the former president, who has immense influence over the “Grand Old Party” (GOP) group in the House of Representatives, and who continues to claim without proof that he was the victim of electoral fraud in 2020.

The Biden administration is opposing it, pointing out that noncitizen voting is already illegal and that there is no evidence that undocumented immigrants participate in elections. Democrats are overwhelmingly opposed to the bill, and at least 10 Republicans spoke out against the proposal presented Wednesday. But this majority only has the margin to pass a bill without the votes of four elected officials without the opposition.

In the Senate, Democrats—they have the majority—are considering issuing an ultimatum to House Republicans: pass a bill pushing back the deadline to the end of the year, or cause a shutdown. But with less than two months to go until the elections that will renew the entire House of Representatives, some Republicans who are on a tightrope are worried about this unpopular prospect that could threaten their chances of being reelected.

Mike Johnson has warned that he has no plan B in case of failure. He himself hopes to be re-elected in November, and so may seek an exit rather than risk a failed vote.