Valérie Pécresse opposes Anne Hidalgo’s decision to reduce speed

A strange place for a press briefing. On Wednesday, September 11, a few deputies of the mayor of Paris, the socialist Anne Hidalgo, met journalists at Porte de Vincennes, on one of the bridges spanning the ring road. A block of flats on the right, a block of flats on the left, and in the middle, a stream of cars flowing day and night on the urban highway. The noise is incessant, punctuated by police sirens. “Here, it’s hard to hear each other because of the traffic. And people suffer from it every day, and especially every night.”points out environmentalist David Belliard, deputy in charge of transport.

In the controversy that followed the announcement by Anne Hidalgo, Monday September 9, of the reduction of the maximum speed on the ring road from 70 km/h to 50 km/h from 1is October, the aim of the Paris city hall deputies was therefore to provide a concrete reminder of the issues at stake. “This measure will be effective in improving night-time comfort (local residents). Being able to sleep is a right”recalled Mr. Belliard.

“We have a strong willexplained the first deputy, Patrick Bloche, to limit the nuisances generated by the ring road which impact half a million people living within Paris or in neighboring municipalities: air pollution, noise pollution. There are 30% cases ofasthma in addition to children who live less than 500 meters from the ring road, they explained. Without forgetting road safety: “There are fewer accidents at 50 km/h than at 70 km/h”said Mr. Bloche.

“Solitary approach”

On the same day, however, the Ile-de-France regional council, chaired by Valérie Pécresse (Les Républicains, LR), voted on a motion calling on the mayor of Paris “to give up on his project” by denouncing his “unilateral character”. A criticism also formulated by one of the opposition groups in the Paris Council, Changer Paris (bringing together LR and centrist elected officials). Its president, David Alphand, denounces “a solitary approach which is not based in any way on objective and scientific data”. For him, it would have been necessary “consult the Parisians; carry out an impact study because recent work does not go in the direction of Mr.me Hidalgo; to do an experiment; then an evaluation before taking a definitive measure”.

In response, Patrick Bloche castigates an opposition which “voted against every measure taken over the last twenty-three years” to reduce the place of the automobile in Paris. The former socialist deputy addresses Valérie Pécresse: “It’s 2024, not the 1960s or 1970s. Live in your time!” In response to criticism of Mr.me Hidalgo, his first deputy, assures that“There was a consultation” in 2018, then “an information and evaluation mission of the Paris council, led by an elected member of the majority and an elected member of the opposition, whose report recommended regulation of the ring road, and in particular of its maximum speed”. But in Mr. Alphand’s eyes, the mayor of Paris has only taken back “a few lines to justify his decision”.

