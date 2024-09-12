“We must prepare for the day after Putin”

Vladimir Kara-Mourza, in Paris, September 10, 2024. MARIA TURCHENKOVA FOR “THE WORLD”

Sentenced to twenty-five years in prison in Russia, Vladimir Kara-Mourza, 43, was released on the 1stis August, with fifteen other political prisonersduring the largest exchange with the West since the end of the Cold War. Passing through Paris, he confided, in an interview with Mondehis project to unite the oppositions and build a “road map” to build the future of a democratic Russia.

Since your release on the 1stis In August, you met with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron. What message did you want to convey to them?

I also met with the Finnish President, Alexander Stubb. I had two main messages for all of them. The first, which is very important for me, was to tell them about the political prisoners in Putin’s gulags. According to estimates, there are more than 1,300 of them in Russia and about 2,000 in Belarus; not counting the Ukrainian prisoners of war. I feel a moral responsibility towards them every day. It is not just a question of unjust imprisonment, but of life and death. For example, Alexei Gorinov, a municipal councilor, and the first person to be convicted for opposing the war in Ukraine, at over 60 years old, is missing a lung and his conditions of detention are horrible. There is also Maria Kolesnikova, an oppositionist in Belarus, who is not known whether she is still alive. We cannot allow the exchange of the 1is August, which saved sixteen lives, including mine, remains unique.

And the second message?

We must think about the future. Major political changes in our country are happening all at once, whether it is the end of the Romanov Empire or the end of the Soviet Empire. However, it is very important not to repeat the mistakes of the 1990s, when there was no real break with the communist past, no established responsibilities, no culprits. When Putin’s regime ends, and it will end, it will have to open the archives, be ready to judge all responsible for the crimes committed in Ukraine, but also against the Russian people, for the assassinations of Boris Nemtsov (opponent assassinated in 2015) and ofAlexei Navalny (died in custody in February).

In the 1990s, democratic countries were not really ready to welcome a free and democratic Russia as was done with the countries of the former Soviet bloc. There were symbolic things like joining the Council of Europe, but that’s it. We need to think about a road map to integrate post-Putin Russia into the international community. If Europe wants to live united in peace, it will be united with a free and democratic Russia.

