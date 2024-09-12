Western sanctions Iran, accused of having delivered missiles to Russia to strike Ukraine

The United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany announced new sanctions against Iran on Tuesday, September 10, targeting in particular the airline Iran Air. The four countries accuse Tehran of having delivered ballistic missiles to Russia to strike Ukraine.

“Russia has received deliveries of these ballistic missiles and will probably use them in the coming weeks in Ukraine against the Ukrainians.”US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a news conference in London with his British counterpart David Lammy. The two men are due to travel to kyiv this week.

In retaliation for these deliveries, Washington reported having taken, with allied countries, sanctions against six Iranian drone and ballistic missile companies, suppliers to Russia under a contract signed at the end of 2023, as well as ten of their managers and employees.

Iranian airline Iran Air is among the targets of these economic sanctions, for having made deliveries, the US Treasury Department said. In addition, “International partners announce measures that will not allow Iran Air to operate on their territory in the future”it is added.

The UK has indeed announced the end of “all direct air connections” with this country, as part of these new sanctions. Iran Air operates direct flights several times a week between London’s Heathrow Airport and Tehran.

“We will continue to use all levers at our disposal to put pressure on Iran to end its support for the illegal invasion carried out by (Russian President Vladimir) Poutine »reacted the Minister responsible for transport, Louise Haigh.

“A direct threat to European security”

In a joint statement, London, Paris and Berlin (E3) had, shortly before, informed that they had “confirmation that Iran has(shut up) made these transfers” of missiles, warning of “immediate measures to denounce (their) bilateral air services agreements with Iran.” “This escalation, provoked by both Iran and Russia, constitutes a direct threat to European security”according to the governments of these three countries.

For its part, the European Union has promised a “strong response to such support for the campaign of terror waged against the Ukrainian population”The head of European Union diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has proposed new sanctions to member states, which will have to be approved unanimously.

Iran has rejected Western accusations of missile transfers. “The dissemination of false and misleading information about the transfer of Iranian weapons to certain countries is nothing but a horrible propaganda and a lie aimed at concealing the extent of the massive and illegal support in arms from the United States and certain Western countries for the genocide in the Gaza Strip.”accused Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on X.

According to Antony Blinken, dozens of Russian servicemen have been trained in Iran to use the Fath-360 ballistic missile, which has a range of 120 kilometers. “We have warned Iran privately that this step would constitute a dramatic escalation.”Mr. Blinken said.

Visit to Ukraine

On Monday, the European Union assured that the West had“credible information” on Iranian ballistic missile deliveries to Russia. “The new Iranian president and foreign minister have repeatedly stated that they want to re-establish dialogue with Europe. They want to get sanctions relief. Destabilizing actions like these will have exactly the opposite effect.”a averti M. Blinken.

He will travel with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to “this week” in Ukraine. “We are the closest allies, so I am delighted that we are traveling together, demonstrating our commitment to Ukraine.”Mr Lammy said.

Antony Blinken’s visit comes ahead of Keir Starmer’s visit to the White House on Friday. It is the Labour prime minister’s second trip to Washington since he came to power in early July after 14 years of Conservative governments.

Keir Starmer has repeatedly said he would maintain the position of his predecessor, who strongly supported Ukraine against Russia. London is among Kiev’s most important backers. The United Kingdom said on Friday it would supply 650 missiles to Ukraine to help it strengthen its air defenses, after criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky over the pace of military aid delivery to Kiev.

