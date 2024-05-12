Taylor Swift began the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in Paris. It soon became apparent that fans would be treated to a treat, as the setlist had been revised to include a deeper exploration of her most recent surprise album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” as well as some surprising reordering of her well-known eras.

The days of an Eras Tour voyage that was precisely chronological are long gone. By completely reversing the order, Swift gave listeners in Paris a surprise. Now that the show is off, it starts off strong, launching into “Lover” with crowd favourites like “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” and “Cruel Summer” before veering into the timeless country sounds of “Fearless.” This is where things start to get interesting; rather than proceeding as one might expect to “Speak Now,” the setlist abruptly shifts to include a number of fan-favourites from “Red,” including “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.” Agapimena is Greek for “favourites.”

With “Speak Now” and “Reputation” featuring songs like “Enchanted” and “Look What You Made Me Do,” respectively, the next two eras adhere to a more recognizable pattern. Another trick, though: Swift has deftly blended the two highly regarded halves of her albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore,” into a unified whole. The emotional depth of these contemplative pieces is maintained while maintaining a tighter performance thanks to this simplified technique.

After the combined “folklore/evermore” segment, “1989,” with its synth-pop songs like “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space,” bring the momentum back. This leads inexplicably to the eagerly awaited release of songs from “The Tortured Poets Department.” Swift captivated the audience with a fascinating performance of seven tracks, including “But Daddy I Love Him” and “Down Bad,” of this enigmatic new album, piqueing their curiosity about this uncharted musical voyage.

There is yet more to be surprised. The set list veers off course into the “Surprise Songs” part after the “Tortured Poets” section, where Swift drops some unexpected gems from her extensive discography. This adds a pleasant element of unpredictability to each event and keeps spectators on their toes. The concert ends with “Midnights,” a powerful conclusion that leaves listeners with a lasting impression of Swift’s musical development.

Taylor Swift’s dedication to keeping her fans intrigued and on the edge of their seats is demonstrated by her revised Eras Tour schedule. Longtime fans and newbies alike can enjoy a totally unique live experience that she produces by fusing her latest work with reinvented transitions and a dynamic order of eras. Even though Swift’s European tour is only getting started, it will be interesting to see what further surprises she has in store for fans there.