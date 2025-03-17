5 actors who brought to life the most iconic villains in Mexican soap operas

Throughout the history of Mexican telenovelas, villains have been fundamental to the success of many productions. Some of these characters have left their mark on entire generations, becoming cultural icons in Mexico and abroad. But what has happened to the actors who brought them to life? Here we tell you about five of them and their careers after their most memorable roles.

María Rubio – Catalina Creel

One of the most feared characters on Mexican television was Catalina Creel, masterfully portrayed by María Rubio in Cuna de Lobos (Crown of Wolves). This 1980s production became a classic, and its protagonist was immortalized with her eye patch and absolute coldness. Although the story was remade years later, Rubio’s version remains a favorite with audiences. The actress continued working in various productions until 2011 when she appeared in Una Familia con Suerte (A Lucky Family). She passed away in 2018, leaving an indelible legacy in the industry.

Itatí Cantoral – Soraya Montenegro

If there’s a villain who transcends generations, it’s Soraya Montenegro, played by Itatí Cantoral in María la del Barrio. Her exaggerated acting, sneering gestures, and her famous line “Damn cripple!” made her a viral phenomenon even decades after the soap opera’s premiere. Cantoral has capitalized on this success, using it as inspiration for a clothing line and occasionally reprising the character for special events. Her career has continued in Mexican television, theater, and film.

Sergio Goyri – Ignacio Aguirre

During the 1990s, Te Sigo Amando was one of the most impactful productions, not only for its story but also for Sergio Goyri’s performance as Ignacio Aguirre. This ruthless character earned the audience’s hatred, demonstrating Goyri’s talent for bringing memorable antagonists to life. Over the years, the actor has continued participating in various television productions, establishing himself as one of the most iconic villains on Mexican television.

Enrique Rocha – Nicolás Obregón

The late Enrique Rocha was another of the most recognized actors for portraying villains with an imposing presence and an unmistakable voice. In El privilegio de Amar, he played Nicolás Obregón, a manipulative character who will remain in the memory of television viewers. His talent for bringing antagonists to life earned him four TVyNovelas Awards for Best Villain. Rocha continued working until the end of his life, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. He passed away in November 2021, being remembered as a benchmark in the genre.

Bárbara Mori – Rubí

In 2004, Bárbara Mori captivated audiences with her portrayal of Rubí, a character breaking the traditional telenovela mold. Unlike conventional villains, Rubí was the protagonist of her own story, an ambitious woman willing to do anything to achieve luxury and wealth. Mori’s performance was so impactful that, despite a 2020 remake starring Camila Sodi, many fans continue to prefer the original version. After this success, the actress focused on film and other television projects, consolidating her position as one of the most beloved artists by the public.

These actors and actresses have left an indelible mark on the history of Mexican telenovelas. Their characters loved and hated alike, continue to be part of popular culture, demonstrating the impact that well-told stories and memorable performances can have.