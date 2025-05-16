In the first quarter, AMD won ground to Intel in the desktop and server segments, respectively and annually. In the laptop computer segment, Intel managed to add a sequential share gain, but rival AMD still had a larger shipment share as a result.

Intel, the x86 CPU market leader in the first quarter, gained an incremental share of the CPU market, a movement that, as expected last year, was upwardly orbital. This did little to slow down the growth of the x86 CPU market.

According to CPU monitoring company Mercury Research on Thursday, Intel’s X86 CPU market share was 24.4 percent in the first quarter of AMD’nin’s year-to-date period, down 75.6 percentage points year-to-date. However, AMD has managed to increase its market share by 3.6 points each year.

These figures captured only the server, laptop, and desktop CPU segments. While IoT and semiautomatic products, AMD increased its x86 market share to 27.1 percent versus Intel’s 72.9 percent, up 1.5 points and 0.9 points year-over-year, respectively.

In an email, Mercury Research President Dean McCarron said that “strong recovery in AMD’s post-seminate chip market for game consoles allowed the company to increase all-inclusive share from the fourth quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year.”

In traditional IT segments, AMD managed to gain ground to Intel in the desktop and server segments, year over year and year over year, respectively. However, although rival AMD ended the first quarter with higher share than a year earlier, it was in the laptop segment trailing Intel’s sequential share.

In the server segment for x86 CPUs, AMD’s share broke the record by 1.5 points, at 27.2 percent against Intel’s 72.8 percent, respectively.

According to McCarron, both Intel and AMD achieved “significant” growth in server CPU shipments in the first quarter – contributing to a roughly 20 percent increase from the same period last year – “AMD’s growth rates were trailing Intel’s.”

AMD’s share for the desktop segment increased by 0.9 points and grew by 4.1 points to 28 percent compared to Intel’s 72 percent.

McCarron said AMD has “made a big enhancement to some of our highest-end desktop CPUs, specifically to enhance the CPU’s 3-dimensional V-cache technology for the X3D versions of the Ryzen 9000 products.”

“This resulted in an increase in AMD’s share in the first quarter, and while we don’t typically discuss pricing in our stock reports, this senior mix increase also resulted in record desktop and client ASPs (average selling prices) for AMD and registered desktop CPU revenue for the company.”

The increase in ASP was so great that it significantly outpaced AMD’s revenue growth and desktop unit shipments decline, McCarron added, although it is still less than half of AMD’s summit for the segment, McCarron, MD.

In the laptop computer segment, Intel’s share reached 77.5 percent in the first quarter against AMD’s 22.5 percent. However, AMD managed to end the quarter with a 3.2 point higher market share as it did the same period a year ago.

McCarron said AMD’s three-month sequential loss was the result of “consumer mix-related weakness at the expense of Intel’s “work-related” growth. However, both suppliers shipped fewer CPUs than the previous quarter.

Regarding AI PC efforts, McCarron said the x86 processors that power such systems have driven an expansion in product usability, particularly Intel Ultra 200V “Moon Lake” chips and AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 “Strix Point” chips.

“These products are poised to drive significant growth in sales in upcoming neighborhoods,” he wrote.

While AMD mostly climbed to the top in the first quarter, McCarron said ARM’s estimated CPU share rose for the first time against ARM’s x86 products and in turn rose to 11.9 percent. This was mainly due to “the uptick in Nvidia’s Grace CPUs for servers and a big increase in ARM CPU shipments for Chromebooks.”