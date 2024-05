Building Informatization Market 2023 Top Trends with Insights on Key Players , AVEVA Group, Aconex

Downloadable from OrbisResearch.com’s store is the study titled “Building Informatization Market 2024”.

Building Informatization market Segmentation by Type:

BIM

Smart Construction Site

Building Operation and Maintenance System

Others

Building Informatization market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

Key Players in the Building Informatization market:

AVEVA Group

Aconex

Beck Technology

Inovaya

Synchro

Autodesk

Nemetschek

Bentley Systems

Trimble Navigation

Dassault Systemes

RIB Software

Cadsoft Corporation

Siemens

IES

Hongye Technology

Beijing Explorer Software

Lubansoft

Glodon

PKPM

Mydao Tech

Newforma

Procore Technologies

PlanGrid

Archibus

e-Builder

IBM

