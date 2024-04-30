Music Icons Are Welcomed to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony

A star-studded celebration of a wide range of musical influences, the 2024 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has just been revealed. Star performers Mary J. Blige, Cher, and Ozzy Osbourne will be the main attractions at this year’s event.

The declaration, made on American Idol’s “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night” episode, confirmed the artists’ indisputable influence on the music business. Acknowledged as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Blige has forged an exceptional career in music by skillfully fusing hip-hop beats with soulful vocals. Cher has had a multi-decade career in music, television, and film. Her distinctive voice and flamboyant style have captivated audiences. Cher is a true chameleon. As the “Prince of Darkness,” Ozzy Osbourne is credited with founding heavy metal. His legendary voice and captivating stage presence have solidified his legacy in the history of rock & roll.

A remarkable collection of fellow Performers category inductees joins them. Enshrined will be the Dave Matthews Band, renowned for their electrifying live performances and fusion of jazz, folk, and rock influences. Additionally receiving this accolade is Foreigner, whose classic rock hits like “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Cold as Ice” have dominated radio airwaves for decades. With these titans, great guitarist Peter Frampton, who gave us the incredible live album “Frampton Comes Alive!,” has his due. The final act inductedee is A Tribe Called Quest, a groundbreaking group in the hip-hop industry whose avant-garde sounds and socially aware lyrics never cease to inspire.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors not just individual performers and groups but also people who have had a major influence on the music industry. Alexis Korner, Big Mama Thornton, and John Mayall will be inducted into the Musical Influence Award category at this year’s gala. The foundation of rock & roll was established by these blues icons. Alongside the iconic rock band MC5, the soulful singer Dionne Warwick, and the legendary songwriter Norman Whitfield, the late Jimmy Buffett, whose island-infused music has garnered a dedicated fanbase, will receive a posthumous Musical Excellence Award.

The Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors exceptional non-performing individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the rock and roll industry, is given to pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe.

At Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on October 19, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place. Disney+ will broadcast the ceremony live, and ABC will have a special that airs later and is accessible on Hulu the next day. As these iconic musicians cede their place in rock and roll history, music lovers everywhere can anticipate an evening full of remarkable performances and tributes.