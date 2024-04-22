U.S. Moves Closer to Potential TikTok Ban Amid Legislative Actions

With its overwhelming array of fun effects and synchronization with a vast musical database, TikTok became the most downloaded app worldwide in 2018. The pandemic boosted its popularity, but in 2024, the app faces uncertain times: the House of Representatives has passed legislation that would ban it unless its Beijing-based parent company disassociates from the popular social media platform.

The app’s popularity in the Asian giant began as a mere rivalry with Pokémon Go around the rest of the world. A ride on any public transport is enough to see that short video content is growing more prevalent. While clips of young girls dancing to music predominate, there is a wide variety: from pets delighting users with their funniest antics to seniors capturing the best moves in Chinese checkers, and young children showcasing their skills at an early age.

However, there is significant concern in North America. The TikTok legislation, included in a bill package intended to send aid to Ukraine and Israel, could become law as early as next week if the Senate acts quickly.

To provide context, the issue originated in March. That month, the Lower House passed legislation that would require ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to sell the platform within six months, or face a ban in the United States. However, some senators, including Democratic Chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, Maria Cantwell, have expressed concerns that six months is too short a timeframe to execute a complex deal potentially worth tens of billions of dollars. After negotiations with the Senate on the issue, the House included a modified version of the legislation in the foreign aid package.