Social Security to Issue Direct Payments Up to $943 for Individuals with Disabilities

Social Security will begin disbursing the first of two Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments for May, with individuals eligible for up to $943. This first payment is scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, targeting individuals with severe disabilities that significantly limit their ability to earn a sufficient income.

The first of the payments will be issued in just 11 days, aimed specifically at those whose severe and debilitating disabilities prevent them from maintaining sufficient income to support themselves.

The subsequent payment is set for Friday, May 30, effectively advancing the payment normally scheduled for June, as June 1 falls on a Saturday this year.

The maximum amount an applicant can receive varies based on the category under which they applied when filing their taxes. There are three main categories: individual applicants, joint applicants, and essential persons. Essential persons are those living with SSI recipients to provide necessary care.

Individual applicants can receive up to $943 each month, couples registering together may receive up to $1,415 per month, and essential persons are eligible for up to $472 monthly, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

These amounts represent a 3.2% increase from 2023, an adjustment made in response to inflation.

To qualify for these payments, an individual must be at least partially blind or have a “physical or mental condition that seriously limits their daily activities for a period of 12 months or more, or is expected to result in death.”

Established in 1974, the SSI program was designed to provide additional assistance to the most vulnerable populations, including the elderly and those with debilitating disabilities. The aim was to ensure a minimum income level, which would be supplemented by state assistance programs.

These payments are provided in addition to the benefits offered by Social Security to those who qualify for both programs.