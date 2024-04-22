Earthquake Report for the U.S., April 22: Details on Time, Magnitude, and Epicenter from USGS

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has provided the latest information on earthquakes occurring in the U.S. today, April 22, with significant activity in states like California, Texas, Hawaii, Alaska, and New York among others.

Natural phenomena of various kinds frequently occur across the United States, some of which pose risks to the population. Among these are earthquakes that happen daily due to the country’s geographical position on the San Andreas Fault and the Pacific Ring of Fire. For this reason, the USGS closely monitors seismic activity, compiling real-time data on the exact time, epicenter location, and magnitude from states including California, Hawaii, Texas, Alaska, and New York. Here, I share the latest reports from the U.S. Geological Survey on today’s seismic activities, Monday, April 22.

Earthquakes in the U.S. Today, April 22, According to USGS

Review the official USGS report on the latest tremors in the U.S., confirmed today from states such as California, Hawaii, Texas, Alaska, and New York. The data has been verified by the Latest Earthquakes interactive map and the ShakeAlert alert system. It is important to note that not all seismic movements are noticeable due to their low intensity, the location of the epicenter, and the depth.

Recent Seismic Activity in New York and New Jersey

On Friday, April 5, 2024, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 startled residents of New York and New Jersey. According to USGS scientists, this was the strongest earthquake in New York in the last 40 years, and the causes of this seismic event are still under investigation. Currently, the U.S. Geological Survey is examining the theory that it might have been due to a “dormant” fault.

“We know there are no active faults where New York is situated, but there are many very old inactive faults in the area, millions of years old, and we are looking into this,” said Sara McBride, a representative of the USGS Earthquake Program, in an interview with Telemundo.

“It is possible that one of these old inactive faults has reactivated, and we are considering this possibility,” she added.