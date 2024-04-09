Florida Approves Controversial Law to Alter School Curriculum

The state of Florida has greenlighted a controversial piece of legislation that modifies the curriculum of public schools. The law incorporates several provisions, including the mandatory teaching of the history of communism and the establishment of the Institute for Freedom in the Americas at Miami Dade College.

Set to take effect on July 1, 2024, the new law mandates that starting from the 2026-2027 school year, public schools will be required to include the teaching of the history of communism, as outlined in the official text available on the Florida Senate’s website. This measure, aimed at providing students with a more comprehensive understanding of communist regimes and their aftermath, has sparked divided opinions among its proponents and critics.

Furthermore, the legislation establishes the Institute for Freedom in the Americas at Miami Dade College, intended to promote democracy and the ideals of a free society in the region. Located at the Freedom Tower, this institute will work closely with the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom to offer academic programs and events designed to foster awareness of political, economic, and social freedom.

What’s the Impact and Controversy Surrounding the New Educational Law in Florida?

The law also introduces changes to existing educational institutions and study programs, such as renaming the Adam Smith Center for the Study of Economic Freedom to the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom, focusing on the promotion of economic liberty.

While some supporters of the legislation view it as an opportunity to broaden students’ understanding of political and economic systems, critics deem it an unnecessary measure that could politicize education and skew the curriculum, according to the document approved by the state legislature.

The law was passed with 106 votes and will now head to Governor Ron DeSantis’s office for his signature and enactment. The next steps will involve its implementation in the educational system, requiring adjustments to study programs and the creation of new resources.