Netflix USA’s Must-Watch Movies

In the streaming wars, Netflix knows it needs to step up its game and is banking on these productions to do just that.

Streaming platforms offer users a variety of genres including comedy, drama, action, or horror, ensuring there’s almost always something for everyone’s personal taste or mood. With no set broadcast times, content can be enjoyed on the couch or even during public transport commutes.

Damsel

A young woman’s dream wedding to a charming prince turns into a fierce fight for survival when she is offered as a sacrifice to a fire-breathing dragon.

Super Mario Bros: The Movie

While working on an underground fault, Brooklyn plumbers Mario and his brother Luigi travel through a mysterious pipe to a new magical world. However, when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic mission to find Luigi. With the help of local mushroom Toad and some combat training from the Mushroom Kingdom’s warrior leader, Princess Peach, Mario discovers his inner strength.

The Astronaut

During a research mission, an astronaut finds out his marriage is in trouble. Luckily, he has the help of a mysterious creature hiding in his ship.

Turbo

Turbo is a garden snail with an impossible dream: to become the world’s fastest snail. When a strange accident gives him the power of super-speed, Turbo will try to fulfill his dream. First, he befriends a unique gang of street racing snails, and there Turbo learns that no one achieves success by themselves. So, he puts his heart and shell on the starting line, ready to help his friends achieve their dreams before attempting to achieve his impossible dream: winning the Indianapolis 500.

Think Like a Man Too

All the couples reunite for a wedding in Las Vegas, but plans for a romantic weekend go awry when various mishaps put them in compromising situations that threaten to derail the big event.

Fear the Night

Tes, an Iraq War veteran, prepares to fight back after a group of assailants attacks her home during her sister’s bachelorette party and discovers they are determined to leave no witnesses.

Ruby: Teenage Kraken Adventures

A shy teenager discovers she is part of the legendary royalty of the mythical Krakens, sea lords, and that her destiny in the ocean’s depths is much greater than she ever dreamed.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Hosted by comedian Jon Stewart, it’s North America’s most popular political satire TV show. It has been on air on Comedy Central since 1996 and has won 18 Primetime Emmys. It brands itself as a fake news program and focuses its unique viewpoint on current events, news, political figures, and media personalities primarily to entertain. The show usually starts with a monologue by Jon Stewart related to the main headlines of the day, followed by his numerous correspondents, and typically ends with an interview with a well-known figure.

27 Dresses

Jane, the perpetual bridesmaid who has been one 27 times but never the bride, faces her worst nightmare when her sister gets engaged to the man of her dreams. Jane loves attending weddings and assisting the bride on her special day. She is in love with her boss, but on the day she decides to confess her love, her attractive and capricious sister, whom she has always cared for, steps in.

Code 8 (Part 2)

A girl fighting for justice for her brother killed by corrupt cops seeks the help of a former convict and his former partner, but they must face a highly respected and well-protected police sergeant.

*Some titles may repeat in the rankings due to being different episodes, seasons, or installments, and some may not have descriptions because the platform does not provide them.