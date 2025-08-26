Prior to the Iranian Embassy, ​​Canberra, Australia, August 26, 2025. Peter Hobson / Reuters

(1945 Salatheke Australiakkhanochono -Overseas Ambassador did not exist. In the war, the pre-arrangement was reactivated by the Authority Act of 2021.“The Iranian government has led at least two of these attacks. Iran has tried to hide its involvement, but ASIO (Australian Protection Intelligence Agency) believes that it is basically ”August 26, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says.

The elected labor announced in the process that the body of the Guard of the Islamic Revolution (CGRI), the Iranian paramilitary agency, is about to be registered on the list of its terrorist organizations.

Ahmad Saadighi and three other diplomats left the island and stayed for seven days. ASIO Director General Mike Berges said they were not involved in these operations, but these are “CGRI-led by multiple intermediaries, conveners, and coordinators abroad, who followed the instructions of the Australians. “He added that he was a «Potential» parent who is responsible for other anti-semitic activities.

